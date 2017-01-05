CloudShot 5.7 uploads screenshots to Google Drive, OneDrive, more

An improved OAuth implementation means you can now directly upload your screenshots to Google Drive and OneDrive, as well as Dropbox, Imgur or your own FTP server, as well as saving it to local or network drives.

The autoupdate system is now based on the open-source Squirrel framework, as used by big-name projects like Slack and Visual Studio Code. Keep in mind that this isn’t supported in the portable build.

The Settings window has been reorganised, and if you’re trying out CloudShot we’d start there. Right-click the CloudShot system tray icon, select Settings, then select Imgur, Dropbox, OneDrive or Google Drive (as required) and set up the authorisations for whatever service you want to use.

The new release also has “user analytics” which send anonymous reports to the developer about CloudShot crashes and usage.

The official release says the analytics are “100% safe and anonymous, and will help us a lot to understand user needs”, and we’re confident this is true, but if you don’t like the idea then it can be turned off at Settings > General.

The rest of the program works as it did: taking full or partial screen capture stills, optionally recording the screen to GIFs, and supporting simple edits and annotations. It’s a good mix of functionality and ease of use, and if you need the cloud storage feature we’d give it a try.

CloudShot is available now for Windows Vista and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk