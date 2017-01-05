Faraday Futures unveils its Tesla competitor: the FF 91

Faraday Futures unveils its Tesla competitor: the FF 91

CES 2017: Electric car has 'driverless valet' system, but it malfunctions during the stage demonstration

Faraday Futures has lifted the lid on its first production vehicle, the FF 91, at CES 2017.  

The electric sedan allegedly boasts the acceleration of an F1 car, and comes with a 'driverless valet' system that learns the habits of its driver. Nick Sampson, senior vice president at Faraday Future, explained that this latter feature would allow the car to park itself, and to unlock itself by recognising its owner's face.

Faraday Future's FF 91 comes with a 130kWh battery, with a range of 378 miles and 1,050 horsepower. The company says it can go from 0-60mph in 2.39 seconds – whereas the Tesla Model S P100D takes 2.5 seconds to do the same.

The prototype shown off at last year's CES had a more sporty design to the FF 91, whereas this production vehicle has a crossover sports-car-slash-sedan territory – much like the Tesla Model X. It does come with a panoramic glass roof, and windows that dim with the tap of a button. There's even an Iron Man-like glowing circle on the hood, if you really fancy buying into the techno-future aesthetic.

 

It might look the part, but the FF 91 suffered an embarrassing malfunction on stage during the presentation. Sampson asked LeEco founder Jia Yueting – Faraday Future's main investor no less – to try out the automatic parking feature. When he pressed the button to prompt the car to move, nothing happened. “As a new baby, she's very very timid,” said Sampson.

The car did eventually make its way across the stage without a driver, but the fault doesn't inspire enormous amounts of confidence in Faraday Future given recent events within the company. As The Guardian reports, last year the company tasked with building the $1bn Faraday Future car factory stopped work over unpaid invoices. This was followed by the resignation of three key executives in December, within the space of a single week.

Faraday Futures has opened a section on its website where prospective buyers can reserve a FF 91 for $5000. 

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

faraday futures  |  ff 91
 
 

