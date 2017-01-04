Lenovo launches new Lenovo Legion gaming brand

Lenovo has announced a new, dedicated gaming brand at CES in Las Vegas - Lenovo Legion.

Apart from being astoundingly alliterative, the new brand is the culmination of year as of community consultation, and the first products to wear the new moniker are the Lenovo Legion Y720 Laptop and Lenovo Legion Y520 Laptop.

Both are designed with mainstream and enthusiast players in mind, and feature a range of gaming-focused features. Dolby Atmos sound provides an immersive audio experience, while the latest 7th gen Core I processors from Intel bring computing grunt to the fore. The latest Nvidia graphics deliver not only gaming but - in the case of the Y720, with its GTX 1060 GPU - also VR power, and both models boast 16GB of RAM.

The Y720 model also boasts a Thunderbolt 3 port for super fast plug and play transfers, and a UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS anti-glare display. Both models also feature a full RGB keyboard (of course), while the Y720 can also brag about an integrated Xbox One controller wireless receiver. That's actually a pretty cool feature right there.

Both the Lenovo Legion Y520 and Y720 will be available in Australia in March. The Y520 will retail for $1999, while the more up-gunned Y720 will set gamers back $2699.