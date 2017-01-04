Lenovo squeezes Alexa into its new smart speaker

Why burn up precious calories when you can simply bark orders at a speech-recognising speaker like the Amazon Echo – or Lenovo’s new Smart Assistant, which features exactly the same Alexa technology.

Lenovo and Amazon worked together on this device – just announced at CES 2017 and due to hit the shops around mid this year (and while Lenovo is including it in its Australian briefing materials, the company also notes there is no word on local pricing or availability at this time) – but in some ways it seems to just be an Echo with a (very so slightly) different design and a different logo.

The all-important Alexa technology, which responds to your requests and inquiries to play music, create lists and calendar reminders, conduct web searches or simply tell you what the weather’s going to be like tomorrow, appears to work in exactly the same way as it does in the Echo. So it could be that the main differences between Lenovo and Amazon’s smart speakers lie in design and build quality or audio performance.

I haven't heard it myself, so I couldn't say, but Lenovo is releasing a special Harmon Kardon edition of it (priced at US$50 more) that should offer a plumper audio experience. Another reason to buy the Smart Assistant over the Echo could be that the former is able to interact with Lenovo’s range of smart home products.

You’ll be able to buy it from the spring in the US (the US season, that is), where it’ll be priced at around US$130, or US$180 for the fancy pants Harmon Kardon version.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv