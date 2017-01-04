Lenovo squeezes Alexa into its new smart speaker

by Sam Kieldsen , David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 4 January 2017  | Comment Now
Lenovo squeezes Alexa into its new smart speaker

Amazon’s clever cloud-based voice tech is branching out into third-party products,

Why burn up precious calories when you can simply bark orders at a speech-recognising speaker like the Amazon Echo – or Lenovo’s new Smart Assistant, which features exactly the same Alexa technology.

Lenovo and Amazon worked together on this device – just announced at CES 2017 and due to hit the shops around mid this year (and while Lenovo is including it in its Australian briefing materials, the company also notes there is no word on local pricing or availability at this time) – but in some ways it seems to just be an Echo with a (very so slightly) different design and a different logo.

The all-important Alexa technology, which responds to your requests and inquiries to play music, create lists and calendar reminders, conduct web searches or simply tell you what the weather’s going to be like tomorrow, appears to work in exactly the same way as it does in the Echo. So it could be that the main differences between Lenovo and Amazon’s smart speakers lie in design and build quality or audio performance.

I haven't heard it myself, so I couldn't say, but Lenovo is releasing a special Harmon Kardon edition of it (priced at US$50 more) that should offer a plumper audio experience. Another reason to buy the Smart Assistant over the Echo could be that the former is able to interact with Lenovo’s range of smart home products. 

You’ll be able to buy it from the spring in the US (the US season, that is), where it’ll be priced at around US$130, or US$180 for the fancy pants Harmon Kardon version.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  ces 2017  |  hifi streaming  |  hot stuff  |  smart assistant  |  smart home
 
 

More in Misc Gadgets (1 of 10 articles)

Why Tesla's new Autopilot update poses big questions for driverless car tech

NEWS

Why Tesla's new Autopilot update poses big questions for driverless car tech

More in Misc Gadgets (2 of 10 articles)

Keep your drone warm with a snuggly jumper

NEWS

Keep your drone warm with a snuggly jumper

More in Misc Gadgets (3 of 10 articles)

Dongle Dangler aims to help you never lose your iPhone 7 audio cable again

NEWS

Dongle Dangler aims to help you never lose your iPhone 7 audio cable again

More in Misc Gadgets (4 of 10 articles)

Uber opens AI lab to help power future of self-driving cars

NEWS

Uber opens AI lab to help power future of self-driving cars

More in Misc Gadgets (5 of 10 articles)

This Kickstarter fixes everything missing from the new Macbook Pro

NEWS

This Kickstarter fixes everything missing from the new Macbook Pro

More in Misc Gadgets (6 of 10 articles)

Bixi is a smart motion controller straight out of Minority Report

NEWS

Bixi is a smart motion controller straight out of Minority Report

More in Misc Gadgets (7 of 10 articles)

Apple reveals it's working on autonomous cars&#8230; sort of

NEWS

Apple reveals it's working on autonomous cars… sort of

More in Misc Gadgets (8 of 10 articles)

The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today

NEWS

The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today

More in Misc Gadgets (9 of 10 articles)

This gun can take down a drone from over a mile away

NEWS

This gun can take down a drone from over a mile away

More in Misc Gadgets (10 of 10 articles)

Dashbot AI adapter turns any old car into K.I.T.T.

NEWS

Dashbot AI adapter turns any old car into K.I.T.T.

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 

Most popular tech stories

BIT
iTNews
PC PowerPlay