Dell’s new XPS 13 is a flipping great hybrid

Dell’s taken its super portable, super powerful laptop and bent it in half. Well, sort of: the American manufacturer has scooped up the best bits of the existing XPS 13, given them a boost and stuck them into a hybrid shell that’ll rotate, Yoga style.

While the new model’s headline feature is its ability to do double duty as both laptop and tablet, it’s also had a host of hardware upgrades - including the option of a nifty fingerprint scanner for use with Windows Hello.

Thankfully, the convertible XPS 13 is far from lacking when it comes to power. As is often the case with Dell hardware, its internals can be customised - but, with a lineup including Kaby Lake i5 and i7 chips, and up to 16GB of RAM, any setup is sure to be speedy.

And the carbon fibre and aluminium body means it hits the scales at 1.2kg. It’s not tablet-light but it’s hardly a rock, either - and it’s slimmer than a Surface Book, too, so it ought to slip nicely into your satchel. In fact, Dell reckons it's the smallest 2-in-1 laptop in the world.

There’s no 4K display, sadly, with the convertible XPS 13 retaining the Full HD and Quad HD+ resolution screens of the previous model - albeit, now touch-enabled. Dell also reckons it’ll do 15 hours on a single charge - doubtless helped by the fanless design - which should be enough to get you through a fair few episodes.

Announced at CES 2017, there’s no word on how many British pounds the new XPS 13 will set you back, yet - though we know it starts at $US999 - we're still awaiting local pricing. Expect more information to arrive in a flip-book-jiffy.

