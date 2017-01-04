Acer’s curved monitor tracks your eyes as you play

This clever widescreen display from Acer can detect what you’re looking at - or, rather, where you’re looking.

It will work alongside traditional controllers such as mice and keyboards to create a more immersive thumb-mashing experience. Look to the edge of the screen, for example, and the on-board Tobii eye-tracking tech will move the in-game camera to match.

Sounds neat. Can it replace my friends and family?

Certain games can even integrate the tech into character reactions, including the likes of Deus Ex, so your digital relationships are about to feel a lot more realistic.

In fact, everything from environments to graphics to sound can be programmed to react to the eye inputs the monitor measures. We can only imagine the immersion as we barrel between the barriers in a virtual F1 car, helmet leaning through the bends...

With a 21:9 format, the Z301CT delivers proper widescreen gaming in Full HD - not to mention the 200Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time. Not up to speed with your quick flicker stats? Those are pretty speedy numbers.

Once you’ve cleared your desk and rubbed your eyes, you’ll be able to pick one up come February for a tasty $US899 - which gives you a month to save up. If only your piggy bank responded to wistful stares.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv