System Ninja 3.1.6 adds Duplicate File Finder

New features include a Duplicate File Finder which can locate matches to a particular file or MD5 hash, as well as finding all duplicates in a folder tree.

The Junk Scanner now supports cleaning Vuze, Steam and .NET Framework logs.

Windows 10 improvements include fixes for icon resolution issues, and better cleaning of Internet Explorer.

The Startup Manager can now provide information and make recommendations about even more startup items.

If you’ve not used System Ninja before, it has all the usual PC maintenance features: junk file cleaning, an uninstaller, process manager, system information tool, startup manager and more. A plugin system adds a Registry cleaner, Windows Service manager, batch file renamer and a file hashing tool.

The free-for-personal-use System Ninja covers everything we’ve described, and a commercial Pro edition adds one-click system optimisation, automatic updates, a portable build, system-aware sticky notes and custom branding.

System Ninja is available for Windows XP and later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk