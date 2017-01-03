Samsung’s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

There’s too many people out there who’ve gradually been wangled onto a top-whack contract and then been encouraged to forget that $80-a-month is a shipload of cash. We’re coming for you, poppets! Stay afloat just a little while longer!

The direct debit devil has his horns thrust deep into your essence. Cast off your contractual shackles for a moment and think on the ways you could spend a handful of tens extra every month.

You could have both Netflix and Amazon, or those guitar lessons, or a petrol-paid trip to the beach. Or send it to a couple of worthy causes – just so can sail smugly past those charity muggers with your head held high. “Medecins Sans Frontieres” you can say, instead of your usual “I no speaky the Eenglish.”

Samsung’s latest Android OS Galaxy A might sit underneath its Galaxy S flagfones, but look at it. Not radical, perhaps, but none too shameful.

And for 2017 it gets a healthy spec-bump. There’s the 4.3in A3 but the one anyone would actually get - the octa-core chipped 5.2in A5 - now has 3GB of RAM, support for up to 256GB microSD card and a faster charging 3000mAh battery, charged faster through USB-C.

Not at all, you can still insure it just like a contract phone. And the new Galaxy A is taking some of the responsibility for its own well being: it’s now IP68 rated for waterproofness and dustproofness. Just plug in your competitively priced PAYG SIM and dive into the warm rolling waters of phone ownership.

What we don’t know, right now, is exactly how much the A3 and A5 are going to be. Pre-orders open on 20th January, direct from Samsung or ‘selected partners’, with a set of Samsung Level Bluetooth headphones being proffered as a sweetmeat for those whose mouths sour at the thought of abandoning their ridiculous contracts.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv