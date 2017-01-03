Samsung’s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

by Fraser Macdonald  |  Tuesday 3 January 2017  | Comment Now
Samsung&#8217;s new Galaxy A could be an owner, not a loaner

Pay upfront, so you can scratch your name in the back with a compass.

There’s too many people out there who’ve gradually been wangled onto a top-whack contract and then been encouraged to forget that $80-a-month is a shipload of cash. We’re coming for you, poppets! Stay afloat just a little while longer!

The direct debit devil has his horns thrust deep into your essence. Cast off your contractual shackles for a moment and think on the ways you could spend a handful of tens extra every month.

You could have both Netflix and Amazon, or those guitar lessons, or a petrol-paid trip to the beach. Or send it to a couple of worthy causes – just so can sail smugly past those charity muggers with your head held high. “Medecins Sans Frontieres” you can say, instead of your usual “I no speaky the Eenglish.”

Samsung’s latest Android OS Galaxy A might sit underneath its Galaxy S flagfones, but look at it. Not radical, perhaps, but none too shameful.

And for 2017 it gets a healthy spec-bump. There’s the 4.3in A3 but the one anyone would actually get - the octa-core chipped 5.2in A5 - now has 3GB of RAM, support for up to 256GB microSD card and a faster charging 3000mAh battery, charged faster through USB-C.

Not at all, you can still insure it just like a contract phone. And the new Galaxy A is taking some of the responsibility for its own well being: it’s now IP68 rated for waterproofness and dustproofness. Just plug in your competitively priced PAYG SIM and dive into the warm rolling waters of phone ownership.

What we don’t know, right now, is exactly how much the A3 and A5 are going to be. Pre-orders open on 20th January, direct from Samsung or ‘selected partners’, with a set of Samsung Level Bluetooth headphones being proffered as a sweetmeat for those whose mouths sour at the thought of abandoning their ridiculous contracts.

This article originally appeared at Stuff.tv

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  a5  |  galaxy a  |  samsung  |  smartphones
 
 

More in Budget Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

REVIEW

Review: the OnePlus 3 is the best phone for its price

More in Budget Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Alcatel Idol 4S goes virtual

More in Budget Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Tile Mate and Tile Slim review: Bluetooth lost and found tags just got lighter

NEWS

Tile Mate and Tile Slim review: Bluetooth lost and found tags just got lighter

More in Budget Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

UNBELIEVABLE. Real actual heart-warming innovation in smartphones AT LAST

NEWS

UNBELIEVABLE. Real actual heart-warming innovation in smartphones AT LAST

More in Budget Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Review: Motorola Moto G4

REVIEW

Review: Motorola Moto G4

More in Budget Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Review: LG Stylus 2

REVIEW

Review: LG Stylus 2

More in Budget Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Review: Huawei Mate 8

REVIEW

Review: Huawei Mate 8

More in Budget Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

A budget smartphone with a big battery?

NEWS

A budget smartphone with a big battery?

More in Budget Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

HTC One A9s: still looks like an iPhone but dials down the specs

NEWS

HTC One A9s: still looks like an iPhone but dials down the specs

More in Budget Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Moto Z Play: Motorola promises two-day battery life

NEWS

Moto Z Play: Motorola promises two-day battery life

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 