WhySoSlow 1.0 checks your PC for performance issues

The program’s analysis function monitors various performance indicators, including CPU clock speed, temperature and load; memory load; hard page faults; application responsiveness; latencies, BIOS interrupt delays and more.

A simple report sums up the results and gives you a verdict on each area, highlighting any bottlenecks which might be slowing you down.

Will this help? Maybe not. We were told that our maximum hard page fault rate was 50 per second, for instance. WhySoSlow said that was excellent, but could we do better? How could we improve it? That’s important, but also the kind of detail you’ll have to figure out for yourself.

Elsewhere, the WhySoSlow console also acts as a basic system monitor, displaying each performance indicator’s current, minimum and maximum recorded values.

Bonus features include an “Emergency Task Manager” which may be able to recover a locked-up PC, and an optional alert if your CPU temperature rises above a set value.

The free build is strictly for home users only. A $22.95 Pro edition adds more settings, supports extra alarms and is licensed for commercial use.

WhySoSlow 1.0 is available for Windows 7 and later.

