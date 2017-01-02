NetWorx 6.0 no longer freeware

The big change, in line with other recent SoftPerfect updates, is that NetWorx is now only available as commercial software.

The program is still available as an unrestricted 30-day trial, but continued usage requires a licence.

Prices start at $29 for home users to cover up to 5 devices, and business users pay from $49. All licences get you updates and support for one year only.

Other additions in NetWorx 6.0 include persistent height and width for the usage window, and an option to attach usage reports to email quota notifications.

Some memory leaks have also been fixed, and the release should work a little better with high DPI systems.

NetWorx is available for Window XP and later, Windows Server, Linux and Mac.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk