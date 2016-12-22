IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 10 strengthens protection, tweaks optimization tools

The new release centres around offering a larger anti-virus database through the integration of a new BitDefender antivirus engine.

Elsewhere, the application includes a number of new features already introduced when its little brother, IObit Advanced SystemCare Free, was updated in October. These include a new FaceID feature and component for managing start-up items.

The headline new feature is the promise of expanded protection against a broader base of threats thanks to the integration of the latest Bitdefender antivirus engine. Additional protection doesn’t come with greater system overheads; IObit promises less system resource usage than the previous release.

Further security improvements see the Protection module now capable of guarding PC and online usage in real-time, while Surfing Protection and Ads Removal promises to block more malicious websites and annoying ads across major web browsers.

Elsewhere, the Homepage Protection tool is more effective at shielding against malicious changes to home pages and default search engine. The app also gains improved privacy sweeping that supports a wider range of programs and apps with privacy issues.

Other new features and changes debuted in the cut-down free build. Most notable among these was the new FaceID feature, which utilises the user’s webcam and face recognition technology to capture intruders.

Also added are a start-up manager to the Clean and Optimize module, Resource Manager for identifying resource-sapping processes and new option for removing leftover driver packages from the Junk Files Clean module.

IObit Advanced SystemCare Ultimate 10 is available now as a trial download for PCs running Windows XP or later. The full version retails for $29.99, which provides a three-PC, one-year subscription. Users can purchase discounted versions of IObit products through the Downloadcrew Software Store.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk