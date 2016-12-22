Oracle staffer quits over company's Trump support

A long-time Oracle employee has stepped down in protest of the company's support of US president-elect Donald Trump.

George Polisner, a senior manager at the company's cloud services department, posted an open letter to co-CEO Safra Catz on LinkedIn, saying he "must resign from this once great company" following its support of Trump.

Last week, Catz was one of several tech leaders to meet with the president-elect. Moments before the meeting, she said: "I plan to tell the president-elect that we are with him and will help in any way we can." She has since joined Trump's transition team, with Elon Musk and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick also opting to work directly with the divisive politician as economic advisors.

A Democrat who was a member of an anti-Trump group, Polisner listed the many reasons why he views support for Trump as problematic, citing the president-elect's pledges to dismantle Medicare, his disrespect for Gold Star military families, and his tax and economic policies, among other reasons. "Trump stokes fear, hatred and violence toward people of colour, Muslims and immigrants," Polisner added in the open letter. "It is well-known that hate crimes are surging as he has provided license for this ignorance-based expression of malice."

Faced with working for a company backing such a president, Polisner said he would resign after more than two decades at Oracle.

"I began with Oracle in 1993 and was proud to work among some of the best software development and operations engineers in the world," he wrote. "I've made significant contributions to Oracle along the way in my various roles ranging from consulting, product development, customer advocacy, program management and now in Cloud."

He added: "I am not with President-elect Trump and I am not here to help him in any way. In fact – when his policies border on the unconstitutional, the criminal and the morally unjust – I am here to oppose him in every possible and legal way. Therefore I must resign from this once great company."

Polisner has started an online petition for other Oracle employees to share their disagreement with Catz's involvement in the Trump administration without having to quit their jobs. At the time of writing, it had reached 100 signatures.

Oracle has yet to respond to a request for comment.