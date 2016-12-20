We basically have no defences against a surprise comet or asteroid

Tuesday 20 December 2016  | Comment Now
We basically have no defences against a surprise comet or asteroid

NASA scientist says we should get building our defences right away.

Given the terrible state that 2016 has left the planet in, you'd imagine things couldn't get much worse. But should the year have one final surprise twist in the tail and throw us news of an incoming asteroid or comet on a collision course with Earth, there'd be worryingly little we could do about it, according to NASA scientist Dr Joseph Nuth.

“The biggest problem, basically, is there's not a hell of a lot we can do about it at the moment,” explained Nuth from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center at the American Geophysical Union's general meeting last week.

The good news is that the kind of asteroid or comet we'd need to be afraid of is astonishingly rare. The vast majority of small objects that hit us break up in orbit. “But on the other hand there are the extinction-level events, things like dinosaur killers, they're 50 to 60 million years apart, essentially. You could say, of course, we're due, but it's a random course at that point.”

Random or not, there have been a couple of close encounters during our lifetimes – most recently in 2014 when a comet passed “within cosmic spitting distance of Mars”. The worrying this about that is that although we had some advanced warning – 22 months to be precise – that's nowhere near enough time to initiate a defence strategy should a similar object line up with Earth tomorrow. “If you look at the schedule for high-reliability spacecraft and launching them, it takes five years to launch a spacecraft. We had 22 months of total warning.”

Nuth's recommendation to counter this problem is for NASA to build an interceptor rocket that would be kept in storage until needed. With regular testing, a rocket could be ready to launch relatively quickly to “mitigate the possibility of a sneaky asteroid coming in from a place that's hard to observe, like from the sun”.

 

Right now there is no plan in place to act on this – such a plan would need to come from NASA's administrators and be approved by congress. For the time being, we just have to cross our fingers and hope that our 65-million-year lucky streak continues for a little longer.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  asteroid  |  comet  |  defences  |  nasa
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Seagate releases new Game Drive for Xbox SSD 

Seagate releases new Game Drive for Xbox SSD

 
Gigabyte's new Xtreme Gaming XC700W is aimed at you know who 

Gigabyte's new Xtreme Gaming XC700W is aimed at you know who

 
The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today 

The phone bed is the most ludicrous product you'll see today

 
SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites 

SpaceX promises internet for all, with a little help from 4,425 satellites

 
Apple&#8217;s fancy new Mac book is $US199 

Apple’s fancy new Mac book is $US199

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 