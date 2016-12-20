Facebook launches "most requested Messenger feature ever"

Facebook has an early Christmas present to you. Well, to you and the other 1.79 billion Facebook users worldwide, but hey: a gift is a gift.

The present comes in the form of an update to the Messenger app, which will now let you host group video chats. You may be nonplussed by this gift, but plenty of people won't be. According to Stephane Taine, product manager at Facebook Messenger, group video chat is the “most requested Messenger feature ever.”

No longer will you be limited to simple one-on-one video chats, as Facebook has upped the limit to a hard-to-keep-track-of six. Actually, although you can only see six people at a time, the company claims that up to 50 people can still take part via voice, text and stickers – as unwieldy as that sounds.

“This is the time of year to tell our friends and family how much we care about them and send best wishes for the year ahead,” wrote Taine. “We're delighted to bring you the ability to chat face-to-face with those who matter to you most, wherever they are.”

To start, you'll need the latest version of the Messenger app. Then simply open an existing conversation or create a new one, and tap on the video icon in the upper right corner of the screen to start video chatting. Everyone else in the group can join when ready.

Group video chat is rolling out to both Android and iOS devices today, worldwide. The iOS version will include Snapchat-style “fun 3D masks,” but Android users will just have to imagine the fun they're missing out on, as the feature is “coming soon” for non-iPhone users.