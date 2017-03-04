Katowice in winter may be pretty grim, but the Intel Extreme Masters is going off. Hosted at the International Convention Center in Katowice, Poland, the event includes elite teams battling it out in Heroes of the Storm, Starcraft 2, and CS:GO.
 

Image 1 of 31

  
Intel Extreme Masters' Expo show floor

by David Hollingworth  |  4 Mar 2017  |  Comments

The booths, the builds, and some amazing gaming from IEM Katowice!

