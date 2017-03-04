Intel Extreme Masters' Expo show floor

Become part of PC & Tech Authority

Join our site to get stuck in with comments and discussions with other passionate readers and tech fans, and stay up to date with the latest news and reviews through our range of newsletters.

Please check your email

A confirmation email has been sent to your email address - SUPPLIED EMAIL HERE. Please click on the link in the email to verify your email address. You need to verify your email before you can start posting.

If you do not receive your confirmation email within the next few minutes, it may be because the email has been captured by a junk mail filter. Please ensure you add the domain @pcauthority.com.au to your white-listed senders.