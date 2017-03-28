Download this: WeDJ gets your party started

I'd rather not scratch my iPad's screen, thanks.

Even if you get to hold one headphone and make those 'wicka wicka' noises like you're bossing the school disco? Maybe even raising a hand in the air and pointing at something wicked cool? Well, we certainly enjoyed doing just that - even if we had pretty much no idea what we were doing as we fumbled through WeDJ's array of chart-topping features.

I prefer my mixes underground, not mainstream.

Cool, cool. Yeah. Us, too. Anyway, you can make whatever mix you want with WeDJ: simply fire up the app, fling in a pair of tracks from your iPad's library and get mixing. The interface is relatively standard fare for this kind of thing, with a pair of jog wheels, a slider and a host of effects buttons, as well as track waveforms for the truly gifted. If you're anything like us, you'll spend a fair bit of time poking random buttons - but it's all a lot of fun.

So I'll have to rely on my inner David Guetta to get the gist?

Pretty much, yes. Tutorials are a little limited, but after a few hours of button-tapping, horn effects and haphazard scratching we started to get the hang of it. If you're more patient than us, you can always head over to YouTube for a host of helpful DJ tutorials that'll explain what hot cues, loops and samples do - all of which you'll find in WeDJ.

It's quite a pro package, then?

You bet - as you'd expect from Pioneer, a manufacturer with plenty of audio form. Besides the well-executed effects and mixing options above, WeDJ also delivers a host of more advanced features, including X/Y effects mixing, as well as the option to record your sickest mixes. Better still, it's all neatly delivered in a bright-but-subtle skin with no in-app lag to speak of.

I'm more of a physical sort, to be honest.

Not to worry. Pioneer has also released the DDJ-WeGO4, a physical deck replete with wheels, buttons, sliders and more, which works as a dock for your iPad. Stick your Apple Tablet in the top, fire up the app and you've got a proper performance setup - though it's maybe best to practice with the app first. It'll set you back a reasonable $7.99 from the App Store, which is a small price to pay for future DJ fame.