Friday Linky Links: Now with brains AND brawn

It’s been a bit of a strange week out there, folks, but the good news? If you’re reading this you’ve made it to the weekend, so let’s get right into some pop-culture goodness.

First off, the good folks at the CW have finally released a trailer for the upcoming third season of iZombie. Now, I know you’re all thinking that’s a terrible name for a show and doesn’t that trailer make it look a little cheesy? Because yes, yes, it is, and yes… it does. But if you’re not on the iZombie train yet I suggest you buy a ticket. It is, quite frankly, awesome. Trust me.

Speaking of awesome… do you like Felicia Day? Do you like Patton Oswalt? Do you like watching schlocky old movies and making fun of them? If you answered yes to any of those questions (and if you didn’t… who even are you?) Mystery Science Theatre 3000 is for you! Netflix is gifting us all with a new season of this cult classic, and if this trailer is anything to go by, we should all be eternally grateful. It drops April 14, folks. Set an alarm.

Still on Netflix but a little further off is a live-action adaptation of the classic Japanese manga, Death Note. It’s not out until August but here’s a trailer to get us all spine-tingly. On the one hand, this looks like it could be kind of cool. On the other, US Netflix has also been in the news a bit this week, as the the service is removing a whole chunk of classic tv shows from its line-up on April 1st, and while adding more and more original content is great, it’d be nice if they didn’t do it at the expense of all that comfort television we love it for. Also, on that other hand… there is this.

… which is a perfect segue into the now-very-imminent release of Ghost in the Shell. It’s not even out yet, but unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ve encountered the backlash, and the backlash to the backlash, and the backlash to the backlash to the… well, you get the jist. This week, Paramount have released an extended trailer, which is basically the first five minutes of the finished film. It’s very shiny and pretty, as expected, and if this is your jam, you’ve only got one more week to wait before you can get the other hundred-odd minutes into your eyeballs. Hurrah!

Onto comic book movie news — come on, there was always going to be some — just this morning Warner Bros finally releases some artwork for Justice League, DCEU’s upcoming attempt to win our hearts over from the Marvel juggernaut. A full trailer is heading our way this weekend, but nobody releases a trailer these days without a trailer teaser, which is our first good look at Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman.

Never to be outdone, director James Gunn and his crew team have taken to Twitter to release a whole raft of character posters for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The timing is not a coincidence, so let the games begin.

Okay, so while the critical response to last year’s Ghostbusters reboot was mixed, it’s safe to say that it was a commercial disappointment, which should spell bad news for the franchise as a whole (although, given the franchise was soundly asleep for a very, very long time until Paul Feig woke it up with a single movie, is it even still a franchise?) but Ivan Reitman has revealed in an interview that there is, indeed, more ghost-busting fun on the horizon. His vision is an animated film and then expanding the universe with more live-action films down the track. *Extreme Arnold Schwarzenegger voice* Ivan Reitman is a genius.

If you want to keep the voice up, you can, there’s some question this week as to whether Arnie and the Terminator will not, in fact, be back. Inside sources revealed last weekend that after thirty-three years, five movies and a TV show, the franchise was done and dusted. Everyone went and got their Hasta La Vistas out, forgetting one very obvious thing: this is Hollywood. Nothing is ever really dead, not for very long, anyway. Come Friday, we have reboot rumours.

There’s not been much in the way of new Star Wars news over the past couple of weeks, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have new Star Wars content. Gary Whitta, one of the writers of Rogue One, spoke this week about that spin-off’s ending and how surprised they were that they were allowed to pull it off [VERY OBVIOUS ROGUE ONE SPOILER WARNING on that link]. And speaking of SPOILERS, here’s a fan edit of how that aforementioned ending of Rogue One flows into the original opening of A New Hope. Expect more of these mash-ups as Rogue One is released on Blu Ray and digitally over the coming days.

And finally, some off-screen news, in the form of the announcement of a Game of Thrones table-top game… of thrones (full credit to io9 for that irresistibly groan-worthy gag, by the way). It’s only at pre-Kickstarter stage now but I’m pretty certain that this one will get over the line and you’ll all be able to re-create your favourite diabolical blood-soaked massacres by some time next year.

On that note, winter is definitely coming and I’m done. Have a good weekend, folks!