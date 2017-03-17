Friday Linky Links: Now with Bonus Nostalgia

It’s another rainy Friday so let’s get right to it, before we’re all washed away for the weekend. In the absence of any substantial Star Wars news, this week kicks off with the newest trailer for Bryan Fuller’s adaptation of American Gods, which is looking, quite frankly, bloody good. Bloody great, even. Bloody intense. And just very… bloody. In a good way, but, look, it’s not going to be one you’re watching with your kids. American Gods premieres in the US on April 30 and on Amazon Prime in Australia on May 1st (the next day!). And if you need something to tide you over before then, a new illustrated edition of Neil Gaiman’s book has just released. Less bloody, but still very cool.

Still on TV, renewal news! First off, SyFy has greenlit a fourth (and final) season of 12 Monkeys, the television adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1995 mind-bender. The third season is yet to premiere but keep an eye out for Season Four in 2018.

In bigger news, SyFy have announced today that The Expanse will be getting a third (and hopefully not final) season, and FX’s quietly great foray into the X-Men franchise, Legion, has also just been renewed for a second season. The only thing that would make these two bits of news better is if both returns weren’t slated for a vague ‘some time in 2018’ but I suspect they’re both going to be well worth the wait.

It’s also been a long wait for Doctor Who fans, who’ve been hanging out for over a year for more Whovian action with only a single Christmas episode to sustain them. Season Ten is less than a month away though, and the Beeb had released a new trailer to get everyone all excited again. This is the last season for both the Twelfth Doctor and show runner Steven Moffat, and it looks like they’re going out in whiz-bang style.

It looks like Captain America might also be nearly due for a bit of a regeneration, with everyone’s favourite nazi fighter Chris Evans looking set to leave the franchise after the next two Avengers movies. What this means for the franchise, which, let’s face it, is probably going to go on for as long as it makes someone somewhere money (read; a long, long time), is anyone’s guess. But in these troubled times, we need as many nazi fighters as possible, so let’s hope they find someone else willing to step up soon!

Speaking of as-long-as-it-makes-someone-money, news has emerged this week that a Matrix reboot is on the cards. I have to confess, I’m a tad cynical about this one, and I’m not alone — I might not go so far as to call it a grim sign of the times, but some have. Sure, it could be good, and there’s an argument to be made that it’s somewhat needed (although even these guys acknowledge the real motivation here), but thus far The Wachowskis aren’t involved, which isn’t a great sign. It’s also all somewhat theoretical, though, because so far all that’s making the rounds of the internet is some sort of fuzzy blob of something maybe set in the Matrix universe, a reboot not a remake or a sequel, so there’s no guarantee anything is actually going to come of it at all. Let’s all cross our fingers, shall we?

And while we’re all staring at each other in amazement and asking ‘is nothing sacred?’ here are some thoughts on Fight Club 2, a thing that is already a thing in Comic Book form but so far in no other, which is probably for the best, although I will confess to preferring a sequel to the *gulp* musical version that is also reportedly in the works. That said, T2 Transporting was actually pretty good, so sometimes these things can pay off.

Speaking of sequels — and when are we not, in this modern cinematic climate? — Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2 isn’t even out yet and we’re already getting chatter about GOTG: 3. Well, okay then. It could be worse.

Last week I mentioned the trailer for Wonder Woman was imminent. This week? It’s here! It’s all very DC-standard Action and Adventure set to Big Orchestral Scores, but with an unusual amount of cheerful blue sky, if I’m not mistaken, jokes! Just a couple, and nothing side-splitting, but they’re there! As are some terrible nondescript accents, but you can’t have everything, right? And hey! It’s looking a lot better than poor old The Batman, which is now in line for a complete rewrite before production kicks off — hopefully — in 2018.

And finally, for something completely different, anyone with an interest in government spy things might enjoy this in-depth look at some of the tabletop board games the CIA has used to train its operatives over the years, complete with photos. Even if you’re not into gaming, it’s a fascinating read. And your parents thought all those years you spent playing Magic: The Gathering weren’t teaching you anything…

Hopefully all of this news has helped you nut out a pop-culture plan for the weekend — and if not, you can always brave Iron Fist on Netflix… or not. Have a good one, folks!