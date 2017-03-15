How to: Get help in Windows 10

If you're stuck with a problem in Windows 10 and you don't know where to start, we've compiled this guide to help you find assistance.

How to get Windows 10 help from Microsoft

If you have a complex issue that requires further technical assistance, or you’d prefer more direct help, then you can get in touch with Microsoft.

If you are after general assistance or an overview, Microsoft does have a plethora of text guides and tutorials for Windows 10 on its support pages.

Windows 10 has a built-in support centre – found in the Contact Support app – and it can take you directly to technical support. The fastest way to find the app is to type, ‘Contact Support’, into the search box on the Windows 10 taskbar. From there, you can click straight through to the app, find out more about setting up your PC, and get further assistance from Microsoft’s Windows 10 support team.

If you’d prefer not to wait in a long telephone queue (and potentially run up your phone bill), the Contact Support app can also get you to Microsoft’s community forums, and allow you to put in a request to Microsoft’s call-back service, Answer Tech.

Another alternative, if your query isn’t urgent, is to get in touch with Windows Support via Twitter.

How to get Windows 10 help from independent experts

Sometimes, though, there are things that even Microsoft’s support team may not be able to help you with.

In that case, turning to fellow Windows 10 users and independent experts can be the best way to gather information about how to solve problems you’ve encountered.

If you’re attempting to get specialist or older software to work on Windows 10, then getting in touch with the software’s manufacturer, or seeking assistance on their forums, if they have them, is often a good place to start.

Here are just some of the Windows 10 forums where you can find assist from fellow users and experts:

However, as always, you should take care when surfing web forums. You may have the need to share details about your computer’s specifications and OS in order for good Samaritans to assist you. But you should never disclose confidential passwords or user account information to anybody.