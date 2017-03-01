Yakuza, Nioh and the New Japan Renaissance

When Fez creator and twitter-pounding neuroses vessel Phil Fish declared at the 2012 GDC that Japanese games “just suck” it wasn’t too hard to see how that attitude and perception had permeated the consciousness of the games industry at the time. Far from the glory years of undisputed dominance, in an era when most of the modern blockbusters and truly forward-thinking indie titles were emerging from the West and even traditionally obscure markets such as Eastern Europe, it seemed that Japan had begun to stagnate, to cater to conservative tastes and game design philosophies, atrophying as it looked ever inward.

Companies such as Capcom, SNK and Konami, once unassailable juggernauts, seemed to be chasing their tails and losing sight of what made their games unique and memorable in the first place.

Fast forward to 2017 and two of the year’s early heavy hitters not only hail from Japan but could scarcely be more “Japanese” if that was the intent of a specialised nationalist design committee. Both Nioh and Yakuza O capture the essence of what makes Japanese gaming great but in wildly different fashions, and taken in the context of sweeping developments such as the unprecedented SoulsBorne games, and the hyperventilation that accompanied a surprise Shenmue 3 reveal, it points toward bright futures for a still-relevant industry and creative cultural mindset.

The fact that both of these titles are receiving no small amount of hype and praise is surely down to the fact they are both massively entertaining efforts but also indicative of a shift in thinking that has seen Japanese developers embrace Western tropes, and then wring them through a particularly idiosyncratic filter to render them cultural oddities in a way that is as both welcome and overdue.

When the sombre façade of Yakuza O’s story elements chip and splinter to reveal a fantasy themed karaoke minigame bursting with confetti, camp and colour it seems to somehow wholly reconcile the seemingly disparate images of Japanese culture we have come to expect in the West. The fatalistic and the fantastic. The stoic and strange. Far from jarring, this seemingly expansive gulf between the weathered visage of broken men and gleeful carnival thrusting is stitched tight by years of an outsider’s filter, the caricature matching our preconceptions like a glove.

Nioh, on the other hand, draws deeply from the well of rich Japanese mythology that has coloured countless games in the past but does so with an aplomb and a pocketful of mechanics lifted from the SoulsBorne series to feel like something familiar yet paradoxically fresh - Team Ninja reclaiming their mojo after several wilderness years between bouts of inspiration.

And it truly is From Software’s twin titles that have led the charge back to relevancy. The surprise emergence of Demon’s Souls birthed a cult after avowed Japan-o-philes Atlus took a chance on this niche and hard as nails obtuse action RPG. Spin forward to present day and it’s become the FIFA of hardcore, with yearly iterations continually smashing sales expectations and influencing other studios in a way that some claim has invented an entirely new genre. Nioh obviously draws liberally from From’s palette but where it succeeds in ways that other pretenders - such as the execrable Lords of the Fallen - have failed is partly down to its cultural trimmings. Where LOTF was simply Western Fantasy cliché lumbered with enormous shoulderpads, Nioh is ablaze with clever tweaks on established archetypes, and uses its historical context to add further wonder to the mythological bent it revels in. The inky flourishes that signify the presence of the Yokai, the soft light of the shrines, the curvature of a ship’s sails echoing that of its arcing hull... Like Okami before it, it captures the beauty that is inherent in a culture as deeply obsessed with the importance of aesthetics as Japan.

Yakuza 0, (my introduction to the series) recalls nothing so much as Yu Suzuki’s Shenmue, a beloved title from my days of Dreamcast evangelism, but its locales dwarf that of tiny Dobuita. However, much like Shenmue, Yakuza’s devils reside in the details, in the distractions. The lovingly rendered interiors of convenience stores piled high with pots of ramen evoke a sense of the exotic in the mundane that works wonderfully to engender a sense of time and place, that is engaging and transporting in equal measure, evoked not with sweeping watercolour brushes, but with endless meticulous minutiae.

It is in this act of embracing an ingrained sensibility and either playing it straight or wildly amplified (and in Yakuza’s case, both) that these games truly soar. Unapologetically so.

And both are absolutely worth playing, and playing in tandem.

In a period that has also gifted us titles as diverse as Gravity Rush 2, Nier Automata, Persona 5, and the long-awaited The Last Guardian, it seems the rising sun is currently shining like a flag fluttering proudly in the breeze.