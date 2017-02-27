Racing fans, 2017 has got you covered

Bandai Namco Australia snuck me on to their private test track last week and let me loose on the announcement builds of both, and were also kind enough to equip me with a Thrustmaster T300 race wheel for use with both games.

Aren’t I a lucky boy!

I jumped into DiRT 4 first and quickly noticed the distinct lack of the Hoonigan attitude that has been plastered across the series since Ken Block had the nerve to start showing off his Gymkhana skills on the internet. It’s nice not having some American yell in my face.

The full game will have four race modes available - rally, historic, rally-cross and land rush - of which only rally and land rush were available during the demo. You can take your pick from two different handling modes, normal or simulation, depending on your level of skill. All the assists and controls were fully customisable, borrowing heavily from the excellent DiRT Rally in more ways than one, which made me very happy.

Given the pre-alpha state of the build, I was pretty surprised at how solid the handling felt out of the box, using both normal and simulation handling models. Normal felt like it gave me a little more stability control, allowing me to drift the car out of corners far easier, whereas simulation mode relied more on managing the weight transfer between the front and rear wheels to find the appropriate grip.

One other very cool feature is the procedural track generation, which means no one rally will ever be the same again. You just set the length and complexity you want, hit ‘generate’ and voila, a brand new rally stage is born before your very eyes. It’s beautiful and it also seems to work really well, with no noticeable lines between sections and no wayward calls from the co-driver. Speaking of, your co-driver in DiRT 4 is none other than the old maestro himself, Nicky Grist, whom fans of the Colin McRae Rally series might remember.

After a few stages, including one crazy run in close to monsoon rain conditions, and a quick drive of the buggy in the land rush mode - basically rally-cross with dune buggies - I decided I’d had enough of the rally driving and wanted something with a bit more tarmac. Something a bit more my style.

As the build of Project Cars 2 loaded up, I was given the option of running with the wheel at 1080p, or a gamepad at 4K. As much as I like pretty things, I’m too much of a sim racer at heart to trade a wheel for a gamepad, so the wheel it was. I wasn’t disappointed.

Project Cars was a brilliant racing game, and Project Cars 2 is shaping up to be even better by virtue of a more dynamic racing experience. Slightly Mad Studios has promised more than twice the number of tracks and cars than the first game, which is already staggering, as well as adding snow and dirt racing. My favourite new feature, though, is definitely what they’re calling ‘live track’. After a quick, five-lap run in a throaty Mercedes AMG GT3 around Fuji Speedway in Japan, I was put in another Mercedes AMG, except this time it was the road-going version, with road tyres. This was only a three-lap race, but towards the end of the first lap the heavens started to open up, with a light drizzle becoming a quick downpour, before quickly dying off again.

The track went from dry and fast to wet and slick in no time at all, which not only made the car start sliding around like fish on a slippery slide, but also showed off the way the track dynamically dries out. The drying line is, I’m told, not pre-determined, meaning that wherever you and the other cars drive is where the water is picked up and tossed away. The race itself was a bit too short to see this in full effect, but if it works out the way I hope it does, it could be something that helps set it apart from similar games on the market.

The final race was a time trial around a plowed out course on an icy lake, behind the wheel of the same stupidly overpowered Mercedes, except this time with zero grip available - no snow chains on these tyres - and a blizzard coming in. As I slid gingerly around the track, trying desperately to get the car to do anything but kill me, I noticed the sun setting in the distance. The sky turned a wicked hue of pink and orange before going slowly going dark, my visibility limited to the small lights on the front of the incredibly out-of-place supercar. It looked amazing, and I wondered, only for a moment, if I’d made the wrong choice not to have a look at it in 4K. Only for a moment though.

As I spun over the line to finish my last lap I couldn’t help but smile at the obvious work that had already gone into pCars 2. After spending well over 100 hours in the first game, I could feel the difference at the wheel in every weather condition. The car and tyres offer a better feel when pushing hard, and the dynamic track looks and feels utterly spectacular to drive on.

DiRT 4 will release on June 9 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, while Project Cars 2 is due some time later in Q3 of 2017, again for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.