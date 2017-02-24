Yakuza 0 and the art of the entry point

Before Yakuza 0, my total playtime in a Yakuza game amounted to maybe ten minutes, along with about half an hour of cutscenes that I did not understand the context of, in Yakuza 4. Eight of those ten minutes, by my estimation, were desperately trying to win a Super Monkey Ball toy from a UFO catcher. I left disappointed at my own inabilities, and never worked my way back to the game again, figuring that I was jumping in too late anyway.

A few years later, when I finally got around to visiting Tokyo in person, I spent more money than I should have on UFO catchers. There’s a little Dragon Quest slime that I managed to nab sitting next to my keyboard as I type this. Had I played further, perhaps I would have found that Yakuza 4 was representative of other aspects of Japanese culture, pop or otherwise, but that ‘4’ on the cover turned me off.

Yakuza 0 heads back to the 80s and strips down the series’ storytelling a bit, focusing on two key figures, Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima. It’s not quite an origin story, but for fans it’s a neat prequel. But it’s also a perfect entry point for newcomers, a way of easing into a franchise that is now six games deep (seven if you count spin-offs, thirteen if you’re looking at Japanese releases).

The big game studios focus a lot of their efforts into developing sequels and reboots, but they don’t always do a great job of bringing in newcomers. Developers of big franchises are often left in an awkward position where their ambition for multi-game arcs may turn some players away, while a soft reboot will annoy existing fans (although sometimes you end up with Resident Evil 4, the best soft reboot of all time).

I’ve also been playing Dragon Quest 8 on the 3DS this month. On some level, it’s probably the best way into the series: designed for the PS2 originally, it starts strong and feels more modern than the other games they’ve upgraded for portable releases. At the same time, there’s a whole heap of stuff that just isn’t explained, both in terms of its play mechanics and the systems that drive it. It’s only because of my brief exposure to the series previously that I know where and how to save my game, for instance, and that’s pretty damn important. The convoluted item management is not explained, and neither are several of the terms that start getting bandied about early in battle. Most of these issues stop being problems after a while, but I can’t help imagining a younger player (who are part of the game’s target audience) being turned off and feeling alienated.





Even the bigger, more western-focused series aren’t always as inviting to new players as they could be. I’ve noticed that the Call of Duty games, which I still tend to play every year, now spend less time imparting the basics on you at the start (plot coherency is, increasingly, less of a concern here). And hell, some games require not just familiarity, but a deep investment and powerful memory: try to play Halo 6 after some time away from the franchise and then explain what the hell it’s about. I can’t imagine trying to unravel Assassin’s Creed at this point, but at the same time Ubisoft has put out so much content – including the movie and novels – that to totally abandon it and start again would feel like a massive cop-out.

So I’m very grateful for Yakuza 0. The Yakuza series was, increasingly, feeling like a beautiful piece of work that I’d only ever be able to admire from afar, but I’ve felt comfortable jumping in on this one. I get the feeling I’m not alone, as the game seems to be doing very well locally – anecdotally, I’m hearing many stories of the game being difficult to find because it’s selling better than expected, and in the UK there have been noted stock shortages as well. It seems as though the teams involved in developing and localising the game have made sure to play up Yakuza’s lighter, more playful elements as well. Yakuza 0 isn’t just good, it’s also meme-worthy, with gifs of Kiryu enthusiastically shouting ‘that’s rad!’ and picture sets of a business-managing chicken having driven interest. Perhaps Yakuza has always had this lighter touch, but Yakuza 0 has gotten that message out to more people.

The writers and developers on this series are lucky, really, that their series allowed for a proper prequel. From what I can gather, the original Yakuza (which is getting a perfectly-timed remake release this year) left plenty of details out, making it clear that the characters had histories that could be delved into. This is a problem Shenmue 3 may face when it releases – unless HD releases of Shenmue 1 and 2 (which feel, in many ways, like Yakuza’s spiritual predecessors) are forthcoming, it’s going to be difficult to get new players involved. Gaming has long had an archiving problem, and at a certain point starting a popular franchise from the beginning can become impossible. Finding a way to provide an entry point can be vital to not alienating a potential audience.

When the PS4 first started to emerge as a powerhouse console, Sony noted that a great many of its customers were new, people who hadn’t owned a console during the previous generation but who had been drawn back. It’s not always easy or viable for people to stay on top of game series; in its own way, Yakuza 0 has nailed a solution to an industry-wide problem. It is, for me, a perfect example of how you draw in new players when you’ve got a convoluted story to tell. Admittedly, actually catching up with the rest of it from here will be difficult – it may be that I end up playing the remake of the first game when that releases, then let Wikipedia fill in the blanks for me when 6 launches - but I’m glad to have the opportunity.