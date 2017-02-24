How to: Find a better job with LinkedIn

LinkedIn isn’t just a social network: it’s a business tool that’s so well respected that Satya Nadella made it his first big acquisition as Microsoft CEO. More than just an online CV, it’s a place where you can showcase your skills, build contacts and demonstrate your expertise – all of which could help you land a dream job.

The site has more than 450 million members, with 3.4 million in Australia. Over 100 new users sign up every minute – and one of them might be your next employer. So if you’re in the market for a career upgrade, the time to update your profile is now.

Optimise your profile

LinkedIn isn’t like Facebook: it’s not a site for random updates and photos. So while you may already have a profile on the site, chances are you only think about it when you’re job hunting. That’s your first mistake. Although you may be happy where you are, there could be any number of better opportunities out there right now. If you’re not actively looking for them, you need to be sure that potential employers can find you. Keep your profile current and you’ll be presenting yourself in the best light. You’ll also be less likely to forget about relevant projects and achievements.

To start, check how your profile appears to other users by pointing a browser at linkedin.com/profile/preview, and switching between “Public” and “Connections” on the bar at the top of the page.

Make sure you’ve completed as many sections as possible. Include skills (which act like tags to expose your profile in search results) and any publications you’ve worked on. This doesn’t just mean books and media, but papers and reports that demonstrate your authority and depth of knowledge in a relevant field.

When writing your summary and experience, think about LinkedIn as a search engine for people, and adopt a SEO mindset. Target specific keywords, and think about how you can phrase things in multiple ways to give yourself the best possible chance of a hit. Link through to former employers and make use of bullet points to present large amounts of information in a compact form.

Finally, create a customised URL based on your name: this gives your profile a more professional finish, and should give it a boost in search engines such as Google and Bing. Point your browser at linkedin.com/public-profile/settings and click the pencil in the “Your public profile URL” box at the top of the sidebar. You can choose what comes after “linkedin.com/in/”. If your specific name has already been taken, make sure your alternative retains a professional air.

Demonstrate your expertise

You may already have a personal blog, but making posts on LinkedIn is a more professional way to share your thoughts and experiences with potential employers.

Posts are distinct from the updates that appear on the LinkedIn homepage, and they allow you to explore a subject in greater depth. The built-in authoring tool at linkedin.com/post/new offers familiar controls for formatting your content. You can add photos and videos, and draw in assets from more than 400 external services. To use this feature, simply find the content you need in a browser, copy the link from the address bar, and paste it into the post. LinkedIn will handle the rest. You can find a list of supported services at embed.ly/providers.

Your LinkedIn posts will appear on your profile; they may also be picked up by LinkedIn’s algorithms for inclusion in Pulse – the site’s curated feed of interesting content published across the network. This is great exposure: to maximise your chances of being chosen, try to write posts that are relevant to a sizeable part of the audience. It also helps if a post has already gained good traction on your own profile. Try promoting your posts on other sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, to drive people to your profile and increase your post’s chances of making it onto Pulse.

If your public profile visibility is set to “everyone” (check the sidebar at linkedin.com/public-profile/settings), your posts will also be exposed on the wider internet and picked up by search engines – again, helping to give you exposure and an air of authority.

Join groups… and join in

LinkedIn hosts thousands of groups, most of which are public, or free to join on approval by an existing member. You can search for ones that are relevant to your profession by using the box at the top of any page, or navigate to them manually at linkedin.com/groups. If you want to join an invitation-only group, make sure that your relevant experience is detailed within your profile, so members can see at a glance that you’re one of them.

Once you’re in, try to take an active role in the group: talking to other members in a constructive and helpful manner will mark you out as an expert in certain areas, and a sounding board in others. If you can cultivate that sort of reputation, fellow members are likely to come to you if they have a role they may need to have filled. Depending on your industry, many job roles can be undertaken remotely these days, so don’t just stick to local groups.

Solicit recommendations

Before you make a purchase on Amazon, no doubt you at least glance at the reviews and ratings. Potential employers will do the same with your recommendations on LinkedIn – they may still require formal references after they offer you a position, but a good crop of recommendations can certainly help you get onto the shortlist.

The most powerful recommendations are those from former employers, so if you’re still on good terms, approach them. Don’t stop there, however. The opinions of former colleagues and staff that you’ve previously managed are also valuable, particularly if you’re being considered to head up a team.

Note that recommendations aren’t the same as the skill endorsements that appear as icons at the bottom of your profile. LinkedIn solicits these endorsements itself, and if you’ve been on the site for any amount of time you’ll know how easy it is to accept or reject its recommendations without much thought. Employers know this, too, so don’t rely on them to get you too far. If someone has taken the time to write a paragraph or two about your capabilities, that’s far more persuasive.

If you feel uncomfortable soliciting recommendations, start by posting one on a former colleague or employer’s profile first – then you can ask if they’ll return the favour.

Actively search for jobs

Paid job listings are one of LinkedIn’s primary sources of revenue, so it makes them easy to find (linkedin.com/jobs). It also lets you set up alerts to notify you of new posts that match your interests or skills.

To create an alert, use the twin boxes at the top of the search page to specify a position, keywords or company name, and an area. If you leave the second box empty, you’ll get relevant jobs nationwide.

You can narrow down your results using the tickboxes in the sidebar. Expand the Job Function block and tick only the specific sub-groups that are relevant to your skills; then, when you’re satisfied with the list, click “Create job alert” at the top of the column. You can choose to receive updates daily or weekly (the latter should be fine, since most employers allow a window for applications of at least a month) and click “Create alert” to save.

If you’re going to be travelling, consider downloading the LinkedIn job search app before you leave. It’s available for both iOS and Android and is free to use. An optional paid subscription adds insights on a company’s hiring trends and how you compare to other applicants, although at $46.99 per month it’s somewhat pricey.

The app also lets you apply for jobs directly, but it lacks the desktop client’s ability to attach CVs and covering letters. It might be a better idea to use the app to bookmark vacancies in which you’re interested, and apply when you get back to your PC.

Protect your current position

When you’re looking to move jobs, LinkedIn lets you add an “open to new opportunities” flag to your profile, to indicate that you’d like to be contacted by recruiters. LinkedIn is smart enough to conceal this flag from your current company, and from any recruiters that it knows to work for them. Be warned, though: LinkedIn can’t absolutely guarantee that your status won’t be seen by somebody connected to your current organisation, so use it with caution.

To mark yourself as open to opportunities, point your browser at www.linkedin.com and specify your desired location, experience, the industry you’d like to work in and how large a company you wish to work for.

Try cold calling… carefully

LinkedIn works on the basis of contacts and trust. If you don’t already know someone, one of your contacts might, and they can introduce you. But what if none of your contacts knows the person you need to talk to? That’s when you use InMail, which lets you email other users directly, even if they don’t follow you.

But there’s a catch. InMail is only available on a paid account, the least expensive of which is “Career” level. This entitles you to send three InMail messages per month. Upgrading to Business Plus increases your allowance to 15 messages.

Since InMail messages are expensive, it’s important to make them count. LinkedIn recommends mentioning common connections and interests in your first contact, and keeping the body short and relevant. Don’t use InMail as a broadcast service for sending a detailed rundown of your history and aspirations.

If you have a paid account then you can also set up an Open Profile, which lets any other LinkedIn member send you an InMail free of charge, even if they don’t have a premium account themselves. This may be just enough to tempt an employer into making a speculative approach when they have a position in mind for which you might be suitable.

As well as allowing you to send direct messages to non-connections, upgrading offers insights into the likelihood of your coming top in a list of applications, based on your current experience. If you’re unlikely to qualify, this can save you from the hassle of applying.

Once you’ve landed an interview…

LinkedIn works both ways. While potential employers can use it to find you, you can use it to research them, and find out more about the sort of company you’d be working for. Most companies have their own page on LinkedIn, which will link out to other employee profiles. It will probably detail business activities, size, products and so on, and clicking through to staff entries should help you to understand a little more about its structure and ethos.

In many cases you’ll be able to gain a lot of this information directly from the job listing itself, or from the company website. As well as giving you a rundown of the role, the same page can show how many other people have applied through LinkedIn, any connections you have who work there, and profiles of other people there. All of this is a rich seam of information, which you can draw on to impress an interviewer with relevant and informed questions.