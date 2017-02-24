What we know: Huawei Watch 2

Huawei’s original Watch was the first truly desirable slice of Android Wear, but it wasn’t quite the long-term keeper our wrists were hoping for.

The main problem was that it cost nearly $600. For that price tag, it needed to be better than the Apple Watch, and with no GPS, slightly laggy performance and what was then Android Wear 1.0 software, it wasn’t.

The fact you can still buy one almost two years on (for less, thankfully) shows that Huawei did also get a lot right, particularly with the smart stainless steel design.

That’s why we’re excited about the now confirmed Huawei Watch 2. If it combines the best bits of Android Wear 2.0 (Android Pay, Google Assistant, better battery life) with an even more refined design, it could be something for the Apple Watch to worry about.

So how’s it shaping up? Here’s what the leaks have told us so far:

WHAT WE KNOW

It’ll be launched on 26 February 2017

Huawei’s CEO recently confirmed on Weibo (China’s answer to Twitter) that the Watch 2 will launch at Mobile World Congress. That means we can expect a joint announcement with the new flagship Huawei P10 smartphone on 26 February. We’ll be over at MWC, so if you’re after a fancy new Android Wear watch or dual-camera smartphone, make sure you’re back here for Huawei’s double hit of news.

It’s going to be sportier

Smartwatches are embracing fitness because it’s the main thing they can do better than your phone (see: the Apple Watch Series 2). Huawei’s Watch 2 will be no different, with sources close to the company apparently revealing that it will indeed be "sportier". Whether that means full waterproofing or a luminous paint job, we’re not sure. But it seems likely that Huawei will veer more towards the LG Watch Sport rather than Apple Watch Nike+. In short, still refined but with subtle sporty powers like built-in GPS and a heart-rate sensor.

There’ll be two versions, one with a cellular radio

Given that it’s not yet clear if anyone wants to get another SIM card for their smartwatch, it seems sensible for smartwatches to make cellular radios an optional extra. And that’s exactly what rumours are strongly pointing towards for the Huawei Watch 2, with two versions (one with LTE, and one with just Wi-Fi). There’s also expected to be a range of rubber and metal straps for both, which would help it do quick Clark Kent switches from gym bunny to dinner party-friendly.

It’ll be strangely familiar (on the inside)

So far the rumours have pointed towards almost identical specs to original Huawei Watch, with 512MB RAM, 4GB storage and a 1.4in screen with 400x400 display. We’d expect it to upgrade the Snapdragon chipset and boost the 300mAh battery too, though the battery life boost from running Android Wear 2.0 and attempts to keep the price down to a less wallet-busting level might see it stay the same.

It’ll still cost a pretty penny

The original Huawei Watch cost $550, which seemed pricey at the time for a fairly limited Android Wear 1.0 watch. But with Google setting the price bar quite high with the LG Watch Sport, and the Watch 2 likely to pack extra sensors like GPS, we expect its tag to stay up around the $600 mark.