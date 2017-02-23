Investigator: Company gone, money lost... what now?

Knock, knock. Who’s there? I want to make a warranty claim. We’re not home.

It’s probably the worst thing that can happen. You save your money, do your research, shop around and lay out your hard-earned on an item you’ve been planning to buy for months. A few weeks or months after you make your purchase there’s a problem and you want to get the item repaired or replaced. But the store you bought it from is gone or the manufacturer has gone out of business.

Under Australian consumer laws you have some protection. The rules, which were state-based but were harmonised a few years ago, are clear. If you need to make a warranty claim, you do it from the place of purchase. Local reseller MSY Technology is learning that lesson the hard way.

In 2011, they were penalised for not providing any statutory warranties to consumers in relation to their products, only providing statutory warranties to consumers in a restricted range of circumstances and requiring consumers to pay a fee to obtain a warranty beyond that provided by the manufacturer.

Clearly, the lesson was not learned. In December 2016 MSY was slapped with a $203,000 fine for misrepresenting customer guarantees. The company claimed they had discretion over whether a customer was entitled to a remedy for a faulty product and would choose which remedy it would provide customers. Further, they would only provide a remedy for products returned within seven days and may require the customer to pay an administration fee to receive a remedy for a faulty product that is out of warranty, and would provide no remedies in relation to faulty software products.

So, while many accuse the ACCC for being a bit of a toothless tiger, there are cases when they catch companies abusing customer rights and slap them with hefty penalties.

But what happens if the company you purchased from and the manufacturer are no longer there? That’s the position thousands of Pebble smartwatch buyers are finding themselves in.

In December 2016, Pebble’s intellectual property was purchased by fitness wearable giant Fitbit. As part of the deal, Fitbit picked off the software and personnel they wanted, with the rest of the company dissolving.

Pebble’s revenue raising model was based around Kickstarter. As I noted in a previous Investigator column (Crowdfunding - Investor Beware) “Investing in projects through KickStarter, Indiegogo and other crowd-funding sites should be seen as investments rather than purchases.”

The good news for those who invested in the next version of the Pebble through Kickstarter is there will be full refunds according to a statement made by Pebble via their website.

The bad news – orders made from Pebble’s website are no longer eligible for refund or exchange. And if you already have a Pebble and need to make a warranty claim, then you’re out of luck. And many of their support services are closing down with any future software updates being limited to reducing the watch’s reliance on cloud services in order to extend the device’s useful life as a standalone smartwatch.

If you bought a Pebble through a retailer in Australia then it’s the retailer’s obligation to honour the warranty and offer a repair, refund or replacement should you return the watch before the warranty expires. If you purchased an extended warranty then you may, depending on its terms be able to negotiate some sort of settlement if you need to make a claim.

So, where do you stand if you purchased directly from Pebble and need to make a warranty claim?

On the face of it, you’re out of luck unless you purchased a separate warranty yourself. The ACCC told Investigator that while you may have some support from a retailer if you bought your Pebble from an Australian store, online purchases made directly from Pebble’s US based website may not receive any warranty support.

The lessons - buying online may offer benefits such as better prices and faster availability but it comes at the cost of losing some local consumer protection.