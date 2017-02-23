The best new indie games on Steam

Before Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, there was Dear Esther. Much like the former, this narrative adventure shrugs off generic concerns to do its own thing. Walk, listen, look: these are the only concerns of Dear Esther. Players need only soak in the game’s story, one piece at a time.
And what a story it is: you’ll struggle to find a contemporary game with such resplendent monologues and, when absorbed alongside the game’s sedate island locale, any listener is in for a treat. The Landmark Edition migrates the original source game to Unity 5, and adds improvements to developer commentary. Dear Esther isn’t a-thrill-a-minute, but it’s important, influential, and wholly unique. .
Compatibility: Windows, Mac
Download Dear Esther here from Steam