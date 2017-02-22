The art of overclocking can be confusing and even stressful the first time you try it (goodbye warranties!). But once you’ve done your research and are ready to get your hands dirty, having the right tools to test the stability and viability of your overclock is just as important as doing the overclocking itself. You don’t want your system to turn off half way through a gaming session!

Let’s have a look at some tools and how they can help.

The perennial favourite is one of the most well-known benchmarking tools, 3DMark. This benchmarks suite was developed from the ground up to mimic the typical gaming load you’d expect to see in any modern triple-A title. As it uses the latest in graphics engine techniques, and game physics simulation, it offers up a balanced load that stresses (not necessarily to the max) both GPU and CPU. If your system can perform several runs of this benchmark without any pixel “glitter” artifacts (often a sign your GPU core is clocked too high or under-volted), texture artifacting (typically video memory is clocked too high) or lockups (usually the CPU hanging when clocked too high without enough voltage) then there’s a good chance your system will handle any game you can throw at it.

However, 3DMark (and game benchmarking) is usually the final test at the end of your overclocking journey. Getting to that stage is the fun (and frustrating) part.

Step one is usually grabbing hold of your motherboard or graphics card manufacturer’s suite of utilities that will let you adjust clock speeds and voltages on the fly. For AMD cards overclocking options are now built into the official drivers and Intel has overclocking software that’ll work on any supported Intel system, should your motherboard not have such a utility.

Step two is being able to monitor the changes you’re making and seeing how the system responds. Generally, the overclocking utility you’re using will give you this vital information, but there are four good independent tools that can provide extra information; CPU-Z, GPU-Z, RealTemp and HWMonitor. These are critical for keeping an eye on core voltages, clock/memory/bus/fan speeds and temperatures.

Once you apply a new overclock it’s time to test. On the CPU front SuperPi XS is my go-to when aiming for maximum speeds; it’s a light, single-threaded load and is actually quite old, but that makes it perfect for getting proof that you made it to some extreme clock speed that’s teetering on the edge of stability. This test can work when others will hang, use this only to pitch your flag in the sand to say “I made it!”. HWBot Prime as well as Prime95 are other tools that create a heavier load to test stability a bit more thoroughly. Y-cruncher is a tool I’m now favouring when I really want to lock down a stable CPU overclock, I’ve found it to be quite sensitive and will throw errors even with on the edge memory timings where other tools and even games appear to run without issue.

GPUs are a little trickier to apply light and heavy loads too. Furmark is a quick-n-dirty tool that’s light and easy to launch after a quick clock tweak. Lowering the resolution and effects can be good when trying to find your maximum GPU clock limits. Cranking the resolution and special effects up really puts the pain on GPUs though, so much so it was dubbed a “power virus” because of the enormous amounts of power GPUs can draw trying to render its fuzzy donut.

Such software is rather handy for finding out if your cooling is up to the task while your PC sweats as you don’t want to get thermally throttled. Running Furmark for the GPU and OCCT for the CPU, simultaneously, will really stress your cooling solutions and power supply. I once overclocked things so high my PSU shut itself off due to overcurrent protection, proving I needed to upgrade my PSU.

As you gain experience, tools like these and others become part of your arsenal when attempting to unleashed the raging beast secretly hidden inside every PC.