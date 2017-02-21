How Persona 4 Golden’s Kanji Tatsumi reflects queer youth

Persona 4 Golden is an exceptional RPG and the game I always recommend to newcomers to Japanese role-playing games. It’s the most relatable and socially grounded RPG I’ve ever played, using routine activities and social links to establish a rich connection between the player, the world and its characters. Taking time out from grinding characters’ levels to grind your intellect or charisma, studying for an upcoming exam or working part-time to have money to purchase new gear, all felt very real.

I spent many late nights with my PlayStation Vita: improving my studies, building relationships with others, and exploring the rural town of Inaba. I could write thousands of words on Persona 4 Golden's clever game mechanics, your individual party members, and your interactions with the world, but the character that resonated with me deeply, by reflecting my own experiences growing up, was the teen punk: Kanji Tatsumi.

High school was a frustrating experience for me. Growing up in a single-parent family, surrounded by strong women, I never quite understood the value of a male role model. Going to an all-boys religious school, defined by different racial groupings, testosterone,and clichés, I felt out of place. I was half Italian, which wasn't Italian enough; couldn't relate to predominantly anglo-saxon boys from the Shire; and was often reminded that I didn’t belong with the Asian-Australian community, for obvious reasons.

As a struggling gay weeb (an identity I’ve carried over in my 20s as a poor university student who begrudgingly loves anime and JRPGs), I felt agitated and frustrated. I was unable to share my desires, questions, and fears with my friends for fear of being outcast. It’s a fear all queer youth experience, but in a culture dominated by hyper-masculinity, it felt even more pressuring. This underlying sub-culture was suffocating. It defined my perception of gender, sexuality and identity, which led me to think I wasn’t normal; much like Kanji.

One of Persona 4 Golden’s greatest themes is self-acceptance. Those thrown into the shadow world through the TV are challenged by their inner demons – quite literally. They’re embodiments of their insecurities and can only be defeated by their ‘real’ counterpart learning to overcome and accept that side of them. These boss fights are colourful and designed symbolically, but serve a greater purpose, as a tool for exploring universal themes of self-doubt and insecurity. It isn’t long before you realise that these bestial creatures are echoes of how the teens think the world sees them, judging their personality, values and identity.

You first hear about Kanji from the other kids in your party, who describe him as a teen delinquent and biker gang member; loud, violent and obnoxiously resilient. As you learn more about him and spend time with him (levelling up your valuable social link in the process), you discover he’s different to how others see him. He’s soft and more emotional, strikingly uncharacteristic of the hard-shelled defensive teen you’ve come to know. His interests are seen as feminine, too, and thus, he feels they’re something he shouldn’t openly discuss. He knits, is interested in design and textiles, but keeps it hidden in fear he’ll be criticised and ridiculed.

Just before he joins the party, Kanji is thrown into the shadow world and forced to face his conflict with his gender and sexuality. The demon, wrapped in nothing but a towel around his waist, is incredibly flirtatious to the other male characters and cruel towards women. He’s drawn strikingly more feminine than his “real life” counterpart. The creature confesses Kanji’s deep-rooted issue with masculinity and gender, mumbling he, “hates women,” while questioning what it means to be a man. He’s afraid of being loved, but craves acceptance, assuming that another’s acceptance will instantly cure him of his anxiety and questioning identity.

It’s a hyperbolic image of how he sees himself and an image he’s afraid for others to see – and it’s also incredibly relatable. This heightened sense of anxiety and stress about one’s identity is an issue enshrined in teenage development, as sexual frustration and confusion overwhelm any other emotions. As they experience hormonal changes, teens become more self-aware, critical of the change in their voice, physical appearance and others’ behaviour towards them; a thought process that is echoed through Kanji’s loud-mouthed and aggressive exterior.

Kanji learns to face his demon by coming to terms with his persona - see what I did there! - in a very dramatic boss battle. His demon transforms into a creature with an exaggeratedly buff build, wielding the Mars symbol often used to represent the male gender. The more effeminate, flirtatious shadow seen earlier is buried in a bed of roses in the creature’s neck, it’s head continuing to mock Kanji. In order to defeat the creature, much like my and so many other queer kids’ demons, Kanji learns to accept himself for who he is. He admits that the shadow he sees before him is as much a part of him as the rest of himself, and in doing so, acknowledges that there’s nothing wrong with being different.

Another interesting point of discussion about Kanji, and an on-going one, is his ambiguous sexuality. Those involved in the development of Persona 4, such as the project lead, Yu Namba, believe that fans should come up with their own conclusion after playing the game.

“There isn’t an official answer,” said Namba in an interview with Gamasutra. “What matters is that Kanji’s other self cries out, ‘Accept me for who I am!’ It’s a powerful message which many, if not all of us, can relate to.”

It plays into a personification of gender, sexuality and perceived teenage identity; something that queer adolescents need as representation. Kanji even says to your party after accepting himself, “it ain’t a matter of guys and chicks, I’m just scared shitless of being rejected.” It’s not so much whether he’s gay, queer or pansexual that’s important, it’s the fact there’s representation like this at all. Teens are always questioning. Kanji Tatsumi is questioning. He’s a very real, authentic character; one that that we need to see more of in our favourite interactive medium.

Sometimes video games have a visceral effect on you. As whimsically Disney as this sounds, playing Persona 4 Golden months after I had finished high school, I was finally willing to accept everything and anything about myself. It felt cathartic, even relaxing, like I was returning to a familiar feeling, visiting an old friend who had been through the same pain and conflict as I had.

Kanji’s character arc was self-reflective and reawakened a sense of my past I had hoped to leave untouched. It was an incredible feeling of art imitating life. My younger, less socially and politically aware self, who was so unsure of their identity, frustrated at himself and the world, would’ve appreciated a story like this to have been told.

Kanji Tatsumi’s intentionally ambiguous character is one I admire. Growing up in a hyper-masculine community and raised by a single mother, he became the role model I didn’t know I needed but retrospectively deserved.

No wonder he’s my go-to cosplay for Halloween.