Everything you need to know about Twitch streaming: Audio interfaces

Your computer already came with a sound card so more than likely you don’t need another one. That’s all an audio interface is - a really fancy sound card with some special bits. That said, when you do need them, you really need them. Here’s where to look when you find those use cases.

Just starting out:

Don’t bother. You don’t need it.

I want to do better:

You may have gotten the wrong impression earlier - I don’t hate Astro (sure you don't - Ed). In fact, I’m thankful every day that they made this little gem of a thing. It is more expensive than the TTGS options presented here, but it works with your existing headset AND it’s a headphone amp as well, which Sennheiser users will appreciate.

Connectivity is spectacular. It’s a USB audio interface of its own, but it’s also got secondary 3.5mm and optical ports, as well as an Aux that you can hear in your headset but doesn’t get recorded to the stream. Add in the ability to daisy-chain them to create a private voice loop between adjacent mixamps and you’ve got a seriously powerful tool.

If you’re prepared to get a little weird, split the TRRS combo jack out, add a multi-out headphone amp on output, put a passive mixer on the input, and you’ve just made yourself a very cheap casting rig using just consumer equipment, thanks to the mic sidetone.

Or if you want to stream your Xbox One/PS4, you can hook the audio output from that up to the aux input so you can listen to the game live while still getting your PC’s notifications and alerts, and use your headset mic. We ran this setup just to prove that we could, and liked it so much that the model Astro sent us keeps being ‘liberated’. If you do plan to use the Aux input, pick yourself up a $10 Ground Loop Isolator, as running it from the same base power source as your secondary input can produce a mild buzz.

Note to self: Buy another Mixamp.

Time to get serious:

A functional, cheap USB2 audio interface with phantom power, live monitoring and RCA outputs on the back. Convenient signal level meters around the outside of the gain knobs. Very small, very light. These vary in price over the year - I got mine for $49. Keep in mind that with one XLR and one ¼in jack, they’re very clearly targeted at Singer/Songwriter types who want to put a guitar and a microphone in.

Don’t mistake this for the cheaper Audiobox USB; despite incredibly similar appearances and feature lists, the 22VSL is the one you want, and yes it is worth being $70 more. If you only need two inputs, this is the way to go. The mic preamps are warm and delightful, construction is rugged but still really pretty. Although Virtual Studio Live is no longer a thing, the VSL Audiobox is still a great interface at a reasonable price, and really good for picking up a mic or two. It’s also 2x2, meaning two input channels, two output channels, so there are options for some cool monitoring solutions.

Literal professional:

If you’re recording more than one host at once, you need to seriously think about getting a USB mixer/interface. “But wait”, you ask in a fevered tone, “more than one? Those interfaces have two inputs”. You are correct, they most certainly do. But you should know that no modern streaming programs have the ability to split those up as separate inputs - they want to treat them as the Left and Right of a single Stereo input. This is a much more difficult to solve problem with no easy solution

A massive chain of Astro Mixamp Pro TRs: $130 x5

Hear me out. Again, this might be unexpected to most, but it’s one of those things how actors use hemorrhoid cream on their puffy eyes - “one weird trick”. Using the included ‘voice chat’ link cables on Mixamp Pro TRs creates a very simple local voice chat loop, and it’s all in hardware so it’s instant. If you ever have a need to broadcast more than one voice source, say hosting an event, or if you’ve got people on a LAN but only one PC broadcasting, using Discord / Teamspeak creates a weird echo and makes it incredibly hard to hear everything well or capture it. And, if you’re picking up broadcast feeds from multiple computers using XSplit’s Local Broadcast feature (or NDI) you’d usually get janky scene switching audio delay issues when it cuts over, but using the Pro TR’s voice chaining it works seamlessly.

Buy as many as you need (and keep a spare one for yourself that just happens to accidentally come home with you for your PC).