The ten best photo editing apps for Android, iPhone and iPad

by Craig Grannell  |  Monday 13 February 2017  | Comment Now
From high-end image editors to quick-fix filters, here’s our selection of apps to make your photos picture perfect.

Once upon a time the idea of editing photos on a phone or tablet was considered folly – akin to painting watercolours on a piece of sponge.

But that all changed as screens got sharper and touch control more precise. Plus, with many of us now using smartphones as our main camera, there’s no shortage of raw material on them that could benefit from a bit of judicious tweaking before posting to Facebook or Instagram. 

There are hundreds of photo-editing apps out there clamouring for your attention, but the 10 you'll find listed below are the best we’ve tried so far.

SNAPSEED

Google’s take on photo-editing manages to be typically approachable. Need to crop or rotate an image, or add a filter? That just takes a couple of taps. How about adding some great-looking text? No problem – select from a large choice of styles and fonts, and the app arranges everything for you.

But Snapseed goes far further than most similar apps. There’s a powerful curves tool; filters can be tweaked and fine-tuned, as can text placement; best of all, Stacks enable you to view and adjust previous edits. That’s a pro-level feature set, which makes it all the more astonishing that Snapseed is free.

Download Snapseed for Android

Download Snapseed for iOS

PIXELMATOR

Although wildly different from Photoshop in terms of its interface, Pixelmator is the closest thing you’ll get to Adobe’s desktop powerhouse on iOS. The app includes some fantastic configurable filters, tools for making adjustments to levels, and features for touching up and enhancing snaps.

You can paint on the canvas with all kinds of brush and media types, add shapes and text, create and blend layers, and mess around with crazy distortions if one of your photos is otherwise unsalvageable. Feeling uninspired? Pixelmator’s got you covered there, too, with its collage, card, frame, and poster templates.

Download Pixelmator for iOS

ADOBE PHOTOSHOP FIX

Speaking of Photoshop, Adobe’s decided against bringing its desktop giant to mobile. Instead, it’s hacked bits off of it and smushed them into focused apps that nonetheless provide photographers with plenty of power at their fingertips.

Photoshop Fix is, as you might guess, all about quick fixes. You heal blemishes, make subtle adjustments to highlights and shadows, or slather colour everywhere through finger-painting. On portraits, you can unleash the Liquify tool, which smartly detects facial features and lets you edit them. Fancy giving yourself an action hero jawline or a terrifyingly massive nose? Photoshop Fix will fast become your favourite app.

Download Adobe Photoshop Fix for Android

Download Adobe Photoshop Fix for iOS

ALSO CONSIDER…

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is popular with pro photographers. In mobile form for Android and iOS, it provides tools for making powerful adjustments. However, you’ll need to be a Creative Cloud subscriber to access full DNG functionality.

POLARR

This app sits somewhere between Snapseed and Adobe’s offerings. So while Polarr does include tools for making rapid adjustments, it also proves feature-rich when you delve deeper.

The interface is particularly well designed: in the adjustments section, simply tap a tool and plentiful configuration buttons slide out for tweaking all kinds of settings. There’s always a lot going on, but even on a smartphone, Polarr remains usable.

It’s worth noting that some features lurk behind a paywall, but you get plenty for free. And for the pro-oriented, even Polarr’s top tier of 20 quid seems reasonable, given that it unlocks features on a cross-platform basis.

Download Polarr for Android

Download Polarr for iOS

SKRWT

The most focused editing app in this round-up, SKRWT is all about working with lens and perspective corrections. For lens distortions, you get individual tabs for mobile, wide-angle, fisheye and GoPro cameras. With architecture shots in particular, applying corrections to horizontal and vertical lines using SKRWT can prove transformative.

The app also bundles two further tools: MRRW skews photos and creates mirror images; 4PNTS has intuitive four-points correction tools. Annoyingly, each is effectively a sub-app, so you can’t quickly scoot between, say, SKRWT and MRRW. That niggle aside, SKRWT proves an essential part of any smartphone photographer’s toolkit.

Download SKRWT for Android

Download SKRWT for iOS

Prisma

As far as filters go, Prisma’s a dazzling example. You load a pic and then tap on a style thumbnail, the selection ranging from Manga to classic paintings from Munch, Picasso and Lichtenstein.

If you’re online, you’ll find that a few seconds later your photograph has become a miniature – and surprisingly authentic-looking – work of art that can be shared.

Given the app’s popularity during 2016, Prisma art is now a bit too commonplace; even so, it’s hard not to grin when you once again create your very own slice of pop-art or a terrifying Munch-infused self-portrait.

Download Prisma for Android

Download Prisma for iOS

Hipstamatic

In its original incarnation, Hipstamatic isn’t just full of throwback camera styles – even its interface desperately wants to be a point-and-click camera. But the days of stitched leather calendars on iPhones and iPads are long gone, and so Hipstamatic mercifully also includes a pro mode – and that’s where the editing action is.

Load a photo and you’ll see all the usual options – cropping, vibrancy, and so on – but also Hipstamatic’s filters, depth of field effect, film types, lenses, and flashes. Using these things, you can make even the cleanest of snaps look like it’s stumbled out of the 1970s.

Download Hipstamatic for iOS

Retrospecs

This app takes a decidedly different retro path from Hipstamatic. Load a photo into Retrospecs, and you get to choose from filters that emulate graphics from classic videogame consoles and home computers. If you always wanted to know what your selfie would look like on a C64 or Game Boy, this is your app.

What propels Retrospecs beyond novelty is the control it affords. You can tweak dither types, boost levels, and even create your own virtual systems. Perfect for anyone who thinks even SVGA is perhaps a bit too modern.

On Android and gnashing your teeth at Retrospecs being iOS-only? Check out the somewhat similar 8Bit Photo Lab.

Download Retrospecs for iOS

Mextures

The irony of smartphone camera apps is we’re now at the point where we have some of the cleanest photography imaginable – and yet people ache for the imperfections of yesteryear. Mextures takes this to the extreme, providing you with limitless layers for wreaking havoc on pristine imagery.

You can apply all kinds of grit, grain, grunge and light leaks, messing around with rotation and opacity to suit. And if you’re feeling lazy, there are loads of off-the-shelf formulas to apply with a single tap – and then fiddle around with when you’re feeling a bit more creative.

Download Mextures for iOS

Fragment

Prisma wants to turn smartphone-shot photographs into art; but Fragment rethinks the nature of what such art could be when you’re armed with some seriously capable technology.

Instead of paints and inks, Fragment works with patterns of reflective surfaces. It’s like peering into a perfectly made prism that adds visual clout to even the most mundane of images.

Fling yourself entirely down the rabbit hole with Fragment’s blend and blur effects, and you can end up with something otherworldly, pointing at the future of creative imagery rather than hankering after its past.

Download Fragment for Android

Download Fragment for iOS

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  android  |  apps  |  ios  |  iphone ipad  |  photo editing
 
 

