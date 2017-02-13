Squiggles and Skynet

There’s been plenty of talk over the years about neural nets and machine learning, and while it sounds just outright cool grasping the context of the potential isn’t always readily apparent. We have prominent examples like IBM’s DeepMind beating world champion Go player Lee Sedol in March of this year, but hey that’s just all about strategy and branching decision trees, right? Well, after a fashion perhaps a certainly that’s a deep subject in its own right, but the magic here isn’t immediately apparent to the general observer.

Recently, Google debuted Quick, Draw! (quickdraw.withgoogle.com) which uses machine learning to teach a computer to try and guess what you’re drawing. It’s fun, and impressive, but most importantly it captured the imagination of the internet – it’s interactive, and at the end of the game shows you how it tried to identify your dubious definition of art. The gist of it is it really has no idea, but learns from what everyone else in the world has told it what a particular drawing represents.

So it starts off an empty shell, but as it accumulates knowledge over time it will become near flawless at recognising what anyone in the world draws, even before you finish drawing it.

And this database of collective understanding only becomes sharper the more it learns, and in doing so demonstrates the potency of machine learning: given enough time and enough data, perfection can be achieved. Well, we should probably add ‘almost’ to that as a disclaimer, for there is always something new, but compared to a human being there is simply no competition.

And therein lies the rub. Computers are tools and aren’t always apt to be applied to the problems of our world, but there are a great many applications for machine learning and neural networks. I’ve mentioned this before, but there are obvious candidates where vast volumes of data are involved, such as a virtual doctor capable of drawing on a global collective medical knowledge, diagnoses and remedies.

But it also applies to the emergent driverless car that’s shaking up our view of transport – sensors and logic are not the only tools, maps play a part too. Traditionally, however, maps go out of date rather quickly and don’t reflect a changing world: roadwork, new buildings, new roads, accidents. This will not be the case with driverless cars – what one car sees, all cars can learn from, building a real-time, accurate, navigable world that’s as up-to-date as the last car on the road. All of which contributes to faster, safer, more fuel efficient travel.

And then there’s software that programs software. It might have once seemed science fiction, but it’s real now, at least with respect to bug-hunting. And just last month, Google’s Brain team reported its AI had developed its own (basic) encryption system to communicate among machines, all on its ownsome. Now that’s not at all scary *cough* Skynet *cough*.

It’s quite hard to gauge the true depth of machine learning and what it will provide in the future, but Quick, Draw! is a great example for communicating what that potential is. If you haven’t given it a go yet grab a tablet (easier than mouse, though that works too) and teach it. One day, maybe it will draw for you.

Ashton Mills has been writing about technology for 20 years and still gets excited for the latest techy gear. He’s also the Outreach Manager for the Australian Computer Society (www.acs.org.au), you can email him on ashton.mills@acs.org.au.