The five best free malware removal tools

Is your computer is running slower than usual? Have you noticed it doing unusual things such as displaying annoying pop-ups when you’re not even browsing the web? You might be infected with malware.

There are many types of malware, including spyware, adware, viruses, trojans and worms, so knowing which you have and how to get rid of it can be confusing. The good news is you can find out exactly what is lurking on your machine and cure it simply by downloading a malware removal tool, which will not only check if your device is infected, but carry out a removal process to rid it of any malicious software if it is.

There’s millions of such tools available to download online, so knowing which is the best can be a slog in itself. With that, here’s our guide to downloading the best malware removal software out there, finding, eliminating and preventing malware infection on your PC. And better yet, all of them are free.

MalwareBytes Anti-Malware

Available to download here.

MalwareBytes is well known for its thorough malware removal software, which is able to destroy malware that other programs miss. Its anti-malware software detects and removes malware in real-time, scanning for the newest and most dangerous threats automatically, so you’re protected without having to think about it.

You can use MalwareBytes Anti-Malware free for as long as you like. Unfortunately, however, its real-time protection and chameleon technology, which includes 'hyper scan' mode and malicious website blocking tools (some of the program's best features) will expire after 14 days. If you want to keep them, you’ll have to upgrade to the Premium version, which costs £19.95 annually.

AVG AntiVirus Free

Available to download here.

AVG’s antivirus includes real-time security updates, scans for both malware and performance issues, and even catches malicious downloads before they reach your PC. It’s also got an all-new simple design that shows you exactly how you’re protected, while promising not to slow your computer down.

If you want the all-singing, all-dancing version of the software, which has more features for finding and destroying all kinds of malware, there’s also a paid-for Pro version that includes more robust download protection, offers data encryption and includes a firewall. However, this will set you back £50 a year.

BitDefender Antivirus Free Edition

Available to download here.

The best thing about Bitdefender’s free malware removal tool is that it’s ad-free, it doesn’t nag you with lots of irritating pop-up notifications and it’s easy to install, running quietly in the background.

The software features BitDefender’s B-Have tech, which looks for apps that aren’t behaving themselves. It also includes malware and spyware detection that can detect more rare threats, and performs a boot scan every time you start your PC. For all the reasons listed above, BitDefender’s Antivirus Free Edition is one of our favourite out of the bunch.

Microsoft Malicious Software Removal Tool

Available to download here.

The Microsoft Malicious Software Removal Tool is an anti-malware utility that checks computers running Windows 10, Windows 8 and most other versions of Windows for infections by specific, prevalent malicious software.

It’s completely free to download and when the detection and malware removal process is complete, the tool displays a report describing the outcome, including which, if any, malware was detected and removed.

A simple, no-fuss easy-to-use anti-malware tool for the PC.

Panda Free Antivirus

Available to download here.

If you’re looking for a light anti-malware software, Panda Free Antivirus is the one. It’s cloud-based, meaning all the heavy lifting is done on Panda's servers, leaving more of your PC’s system memory to do other, more demanding jobs.

Easy to install and use, Panda’s malware removal software includes Wi-Fi scanning, password management, encryption, parental controls and many more, but best of all, it offers excellent real-time protection with no nagging messages about upgrades.