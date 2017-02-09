Explainer: Machine learning vs AI

Two of the biggest trends in technology right now are machine learning and artificial intelligence. In fact, the two terms are used almost interchangeably. However, there are subtle but important differences between them both.

In many ways, machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence. Also, the term AI is older than machine learning.

What's the difference?

At its heart, artificial intelligence involves the attempt to make machines think in the way humans do. The famous Turing test says that a system can be said to be intelligent if a human judge cannot distinguish the system's behaviour from that of a human. However, current technology is far off achieving this, so artificial intelligence at the moment simply means creating systems that are good at doing what humans are good at. It is a catch-all term.

Machine learning also harks back to the middle of the twentieth century. Arthur Samuel defined machine learning as "the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed".

Uses and applications

Machine learning

The discipline of machine learning fell out of favour for decades (much like artificial intelligence) but with data mining taking off just before the end of the last century, there was a need for algorithms to look for patterns in each dataset. Machine learning does this but goes one step further and learns from the process, improving performance as it goes along.

Another thing machine learning has been used for is image recognition. These applications are initially trained by humans to look at images and then describe what they are. After thousands or millions of images are used in training, the machine learning system can then look at the pixels and work out if a picture is that of a dog, a house, flowers or a person.

Machine learning is also used in recommendation engines. These algorithms help Facebook decide what to show in a newsfeed, or determine what products Amazon advertises to you.

Enterprises are now turning to machine learning to drive predictive analytics, as big data analysis becomes increasingly widespread. The association with statistics, data mining and predictive analysis has become dominant enough for some to argue that machine learning is a separate field from AI.

The reason for this is that AI technology such as natural language processing or automated reasoning can be done without having the capability for machine learning. It is not always necessary for machine learning systems to have other features of AI.

AI

There are hundreds of use cases for AI, and more are becoming apparent as companies adopt artificial intelligence to tackle business challenges.

One of the most popular AI uses today is in voice assistants. Microsoft Cortana, Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are all central to smart home and smartphones, where users can book lunch meetings via chatbots, or control their home lighting by speaking to a voice assistant. But Alexa is now the frontend for another industry chatbot, davis, which allows IT admins to identify and fix issues with their IT infrastructure by asking davis questions.

There are well-founded fears that AI will replace human job roles, such as data input.

Confusing the two

There are other terms associated with the subject. Artificial neural nets are designed to process information in a similar way to the brain. But things get complicated here as artificial neural nets are also quite good at machine learning.

Such neural networks form the basis of deep learning, which itself is a form of machine learning. These pool sets of machine learning algorithms, using hundreds or thousands of GPUs to process lots of data at once.

Don't worry if this all seems confusing, scientists in the field still debate exact definitions of machine learning and artificial intelligence, and will probably continue to do so.