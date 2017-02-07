What we know: the Motorola Moto G5

Motorola didn't just shake up the smartphone world when it launched the Moto G - it was more like a magnitude 7 earthquake.

It proved that cheap phones didn't have to be plastic slabs of hate and resentment. They could actually be good, desirable things you wouldn't be embarrassed to answer a call on. Sure, the price slowly rose over time, and the Plus model diluted things a little, but they were still the benchmark for all other phone-makers to try to measure up to.

And measure up they did. It's why the 5th generation Moto G is a huge deal for Motorola (and parent company Lenovo) - it needs to prove the King never lost its crown.

We shouldn't have too long to wait to find out. Here's everything we know about the Moto G5 so far.

WHAT WE KNOW

There'll be two models again

The G4 Plus might have been the most expensive Moto G yet, but it must have proved popular enough for there to be a successor. It looks like the G5 will arrive in standard and Plus variants, with the Plus model having a bigger screen, fingerprint sensor and more powerful hardware under the skin.

1080p is the order of the day

Both the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus should arrive with a 1080p resolution panel - spread across 5in on the Moto G5, and 5.5in on the Moto G5 Plus. It'll probably be LCD, as OLED would bump the price up a little too high, but should be on par with previous Moto phones when it comes to image quality and brightness.

It'll stay true to Moto's mid-range roots

The Moto G was never a speed demon, but could hold its own as a daily-use phone. The G5 should be no different, especially if it arrives with the spec currently running through the rumour mill. That should mean a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 2GB RAM, as well as 32GB of on-board storage and a 2800mAh battery.

But the G5 Plus will pack more power

There could be a real leap from the vanilla G5 to the G5 Plus, if recent leaks are accurate - including a Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a bigger 3080mAh battery.

It'll run Android Nougat out of the box

It shouldn't really come as a surprise, seeing how Moto phones have always launched with the latest available version of Android. The Moto G5 should arrive with Android 7.0.1, either running a completely stock version or with minor, Moto-branded tweaks that will separate it from Google's Pixel phones.

We don't know if the Pixel launcher will be installed yet, or if the Google Assistant will show up though.

Motorola will launch it at MWC

The invites have gone out (we've got one!) - Motorola will be announcing its new phones at Mobile World Congress later in the month. The show kicks off at 4.30PM local time on the 26th of February.