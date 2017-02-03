Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in February

In the offing since 2004, Nioh will finally hit the shelves of the PlayStation Store in February - and it’s set to be a samurai sword-fest of vast proportions.
A highly stylised role-player-meets-slasher, it’s got more than a hint of Dark Souls about it - and how it holds up against the widely popular action RPG might just determine its fate.
Early impressions suggest the mythological tale - based loosely around the real story of William Adams, an English sailor who became the first western Samurai - is a colourful, engaging experience, albeit one lacking the, erm, soul of Dark Souls.
That said, while it might not do anything new with its story-telling, it’s still set to be a properly hard, all-action affair, with a quick, punishing combat system that’s as technical as it is powerful - so it shouldn’t struggle to steal hours of your day as you battle demonic bosses.