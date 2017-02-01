Investigator: What does 'water resistant' really mean?

Over the warmer part of the year many of us hit the beach, pool or some other environment that isn’t really healthy for our electronic gizmos. In many cases that ends in tears with the discovery that many smartphones don’t like swimming, smartwatches get pretty dumb in the beach and sand is not just bad news when it gets into your swimmers.

The good news is many device makers have woken up and understand we don’t use our smart devices in hermetically sealed, sterile rooms and do occasionally go outside. And that’s meant improving their resilience to the elements.

But how do we know what our devices can handle?

Many items are tagged with the labels water-resistant, waterproof or water repellant. The difference can be best described by thinking about Batman (no, really – bear with me).

When climbing a ladder into the Bat-copter from the sea, he can spray himself with shark repellant Bat-spray. It stops the shark from staying on him. That’s what water repellants do – they stop water from penetrating an object.

Batman is water resistant. Although he gets wet, it doesn’t really bother him.

Waterproofing means something is impervious to water. When Batman is in his Bat-Sub, water can’t get into the cabin at all. (Note: Batman never really had a Bat-Sub so some licence has been taken to make the point).

Protective bags and cases are usually either waterproof or water repellant – they stop water from reaching your electronic gear. Devices are often labeled as being water-resistant. Water can get into them but it has no effect within certain limits.

As well as water, there are other contaminants to think about, as well the percussive results of your device hitting concrete or some other solid surface.

So, how do you know if your device is ready for the great outdoors?

The good news is there are systems that define what your device can handle. There’s the US military and called either MIL-STD or MIL-SPEC, and IEC standard 60529 – this is the one where you see labels such as IP68 attached to a product specification.

The two digits following the IP prefix refer to particle resistance and water resistance respectively.

Particular resistance is measured on a scale of zero, for no protection, to six for “dust tight”. Between those extremes there are levels that prevent inquisitive fingers from entering your devices to dust resistance where dust can get into your device but not prevent effective operation.

The second digit is about water resistance. The scale ranges from zero to nine with a couple of extras, namely 6K and 9K, thrown in. What makes water resistance more complex is the combination of submersion time, pressure and water volume. There’s a big difference between dripping water, being dunked in a tank of water for ten minutes and being subjected to a high-pressure hose.

Drop testing is also important – the burgeoning number of shopping mall kiosks that offer to fix tablet and smartphone screens is evidence that many devices meet with percussive impact.

The standard that is frequently quoted for ruggedised devices and cases in MIL-STD-810. This covers a wide range of different environmental tests. Some of these overlap with IEC standard 60529 but it also covers things such as impact, fungus, heat and other potential hazards.

However, putting MIL-STD-810 on the box doesn’t actually mean the testing has been carried out in a standardised way – or even at all.

I took a look at a pile of smartphone cases I have, all quoting some level of drop protection. Although there is some level of assurance to be had from reading that a product has been made to a particular standard, it’s important to understand whether that’s been actually tested independently or if it’s a claim. While you have rights under consumer laws if the product fails and your device is damaged, that’s little consolation while you’re waiting for a replacement device.