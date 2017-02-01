Procedurally yours: The problem with randomly generated sandboxes

If you follow me on Twitter or have read any of my pieces for other gaming websites, you would likely be aware that I am infatuated with sandboxes. I love them. I love the creativity they spawn, the grand stories and experiences they produce, alongside the clever developers who forge tools that fuel entire societies. Across the various sub-genres of sandbox, Eve Online, Minecraft, and Rust are three of my personal favourites - in part thanks to the intricate tools and progression systems that enable the players to build their own communities, alliances, battlefields and modifications.

Designing and subsequently developing a good sandbox environment is not easy, requiring both an extensive long-term vision for your world(s) as well as definitive trust in your player base. Simply building an empty arena with a few trinkets and NPCs before dropping your players inside, hoping they'll be happy completing basic side quests or exploring environments for more than a few hours, isn’t enough. Sandboxes, more anything else, are about exploitable mechanics – giving gamers space and the ability to build their own solutions to problems, or - in more complex scenarios - carving out a part of the game space for themselves.

In some cases, the developer may not only build the sandbox but throw in a linear storyline to guide players though, which is usually the case on consoles – Grand Theft Auto, Assassins Creed, Metal Gear Solid 5, for instance – where players aren’t necessary building up or out worlds, just playing around inside them. These worlds are genuinely less interesting to me because they rely heavily on scripted events or dynamic AI to create pushback, as well as providing limited toolsets to shape their environments rather than giving players the ability to create a short or long term impact. Lately, many developers have started implementing procedurally generated environments to simulate player or developer-designed worlds.

The issue with procedural generation is that it’s not a creative tool, it’s an algorithm. Building near infinite numbers of new environments or NPCs out of a box of parts quickly becomes a thin veneer, substituting any input over the environment with repetition and duplication. No Man's Sky, which is more of an exploration game than a sandbox, is a good example of clever technology replacing, rather than improving, creation. Everything, from space stations to NPC ships to flora and fauna are procedural. There is a rudimentary engine in place to expand the game from basic exploration and excavation but its lack of purpose and player engagement doesn’t entice players to either stick around or push forward.

Astroneer is a good counter example. The game, which also features planetary exploration, has procedurally generated environments, but also a robust crafting system alongside tools that expand the creative parameters of the sparse environments. Exploration has a purpose, as players uncover items to be researched, and the resources they collect can be pumped into other projects outside laser and ship upgrades, such as building renewable energy, vehicles, fuel, space shuttles, and other tools. The procedural environment simply ensures that each new planet is different, providing players with different spatial and resource challenges.

Other games, like Rust, keep the same rough map but use its procedural engine to change the location of landmarks, assets, roads, rivers and other variables. Maps can be reset, while allowing players to keep their earned knowledge of blueprints (to craft items) ensuring that no group of players continually camp the same areas, allowing each “refresh” to provide players with a fresh start if they missed out on the important early stages of a new map spawn. Again, the procedural engine is more of a tool to keep the game difficult and ensure that each new world is different to the last.

Minecraft was probably the first game to make procedural generation of worlds popular, and that’s for good reason – its biome system, which allowed different areas of the map to have different seasons and as such, different elements, has been copied mercilessly in other titles, as has its seeding system for randomisation. Again, here, the technology is used to supplement player creativity, rather than define it. Starting a new Minecraft map and wandering through it isn’t that fun – building a house into a town, into a city, into a metropolis, featuring a glass lined subway system and working nuclear power plant… that is.

Sandboxes should always be about the player. Providing as much creative freedom for players to build their dreams inside a 3D space, whether they want to build giant titan ships to dominate the galaxy in Eve Online, or rule by an iron fist out of their central sniper tower inside their shanty town in Rust. Procedural generation can help, by removing much of the busy-work of creating individual maps that can be easily gamed or exploited to get an unfair edge over others. But it should always work alongside, rather than against, the player.