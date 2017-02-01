It took me almost a year to play two hours of Stardew Valley...

I first purchased ConcernedApe’s ‘Harvest Moon-like’ farming and friends simulator in March 2016. Released the month prior, it captivated players with its charm, depth and attention to detail. It turned out to be one of the highest earning games of 2016, selling close to two million copies via Steam alone, according to Steam Spy. I wasn’t necessarily drawn to it just by its gleeful and cheery 16-bit look, but largely thanks to the heaping of praise it received from players on Steam, from critics, and across social media.

With more anticipation than expected, I loaded it up and went through the motions of the game’s absorbing opening few minutes before creating my character - a woman named Luna. After meeting a few of the locals, I walked back to my little corner of the map with a smile on my face, convinced that this overgrown mess of rocks, old logs and heaven-knows-what-else could soon be turned into something resembling one of the farms you see in the game's screenshots. I wanted my farm to be that.

It was here that I hit my first proverbial brick wall. Much like actual country life, Stardew Valley is a meandering, ‘chill’ game; player progress is tethered by both the game’s day/night cycle and the player’s knowledge of the game world. In other words, it takes a while for things to feel like they get going, so unless you’re the kind of person who doesn’t mind trawling a wiki to learn a game’s ins and outs, it’s going to be a good few hours of playtime before you begin to dig into what you’re capable of doing.

I didn’t look up a wiki. Instead, I decided wandering the town and talking to all the people would be the best thing to do. For about an hour I went to bed, woke up, went foraging for leeks and spring onions and greeted my neighbours, until the day I realised I wasn’t actually accomplishing anything. While I thought I was building relationships with the townsfolk by talking with them, it turns out I needed to be giving them gifts as well. Some of them, like Shane the Dickhead - the new nickname I gave him - preferred me not talk to him at all. Fine with me, dickhead.

I saved the game, closed it and didn’t play or think about it again for another month.

After seeing some more positive Twitter talk, I decided in favour of giving it another shot, wary that I might come away uncertain again but also mindful of the overwhelming feeling that I was missing out on something really good. I loaded my save and immediately remembered why I quit the first time, so decided I wasn’t going to bother with the townspeople. Luna is a busy woman with a farm to run; no time for their small town problems. With my new found freedom (kinda?) I set myself the task of clearing out the farm of the overgrowth that was swallowing it.

My tools weren’t the best, but I managed to plough through a large area in a few in-game days. Although it felt like a bit of a grind, things were finally looking up, I had a parcel of land cleared and ready for my new potato farm. I had it all planned out in my mind. It was going to be beautiful.

By the time I had started contemplating planting seeds and growing things to sell for gold, Spring time was nearing its end. I planted my potatoes, blissfully unaware that that, at the changing of the seasons, they would wilt and wither away. I woke up the first morning of Summer to a vast crop of nothing. The plants, much like my dreams, lay withered and lifeless.

I closed the game and wouldn’t return to it again. Thinking back on that now, I laugh. It makes perfect sense that plants would be seasonal. Also, had I not been the foolish idiot I was, I’d have read through some of the wiki and begun to understand the finer intricacies of how farm life works in Stardew Valley. It’s a slog. You’ve got to earn your gold.

When it arrived on the PS4 and Xbox One in mid-December last year, I saw it as an opportunity for me and the game to get reacquainted. I bought it for PS4 and started a new farm, with a new Luna, and we set off. This time, with a little more knowledge and a little less trepidation.

What a difference it made.

Despite it’s ‘of-a-time’ look, Stardew Valley looks at home on a big TV as well as on the laptop or PC monitor, and plays even better. Despite lacking a ‘snap-to’ feature for the controller in the game menus, almost everything about Stardew Valley feels like a perfect fit for the consoles. The exceptions are the fishing and the slingshot mechanics, both of which feel like they could use a tune-up for the gamepad. It’s easy to push those problems aside though, largely because there's so much else to see and do that I never felt like I was missing out. So ‘push it aside’ I did.

Armed with my newly acquired knowledge, I set about building my farm, but not before reaching the bottom of the mine, one of the tasks given to you in your journal. Reaching the bottom of the procedurally-generated mines is quite a challenge, one that punishes you harshly if you manage to get knocked out while you’re down there. But the haul of minerals and ore that can be pulled from them, which can either be sold or used to craft items for your farm, seems almost boundless.

After 30 hours of gameplay on my PS4, I’ve seen my farm grow from just a small chicken coop and a mayonnaise making machine to a full barn with cows and chicken coop that’s packed with auto-feeders. I have twelve crops that are all fully watered by sprinklers every morning - not many I’ll admit, but just the beginning of something that I hope will be much bigger. I’m only thinking of more ways to grow my farm, and while that’s the case I can’t see myself playing much else at the moment.

Besides, all this automation means I have more time to tend to other important things, like giving Shane the Dickhead rocks as presents. He hates rocks.