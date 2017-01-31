Supaboy S allows you to switch between NTSC and PAL SNES games

When the Nintendo Switch launches on March 3, it will be the latest in a long line of gaming devices that, well, switch between handheld and televised modes. One of the devices released before the Switch, however, is Hyperkin’s Supaboy, a retro handheld that plays Super Nintendo games and can plug into a television. The latest model, the Supaboy S, offers much-needed improvements over its predecessors.



A good deal of thought has clearly gone into ensuring that the Superboy S offers gamers everything they could want out of a retro machine. With the ability to change between NTSC and PAL modes, the device offers gamers a wide range of games to choose from to get their dose of nostalgia. It comes with a rechargeable Li-ion battery with ten hours of life, AV cords to plug into a television, a carry pack, and a hand strap. With two ports for SNES controllers, the machine can be used as a single or multiplayer device.

As with any third party machines, previous versions of the Supaboy have been inconsistent in their attempts to replicate old hardware. Common errors included games no longer working on the machine, not working at all, or the machine erasing saved games. Thankfully, Hyperkin has taken these problems onboard. When Hyper had the chance to test the Supaboy S, all games worked. These included PAL and NTSC versions of all three Donkey Kong Country games, an NTSC version of Fire Pro Wrestling and a PAL version of Super Mario World. The Superboy S’s battery life proved to be sufficient, running for hours on only one charge.

The Supaboy S is a sturdy device. As it uses SNES cartridges, it is a large device, but proves light enough to accommodate long hours of play. Its screen displays games well, albeit at a different aspect ratio to that of the original SNES. While Hyper had no issues with visibility, those accustomed to larger screens for gaming (such as the larger versions of the 3DS) may find the 4.3-inch screen to be too small. The device’s TV mode, however, goes some way toward addressing this.

As might be expected, however, small problems remain. These include the attendant problems that come with cartridges. In order to work, a cartridge needs to sit firmly in place. This presents an issue when the Supaboy S is moved even a little, a scenario that came into effect a few times while playing in a crowded room. This could prove frustrating, especially for users looking to play during commute times. Removing cartridges can sometimes prove to be difficult, as they need to be locked firmly in place to play.

Despite minor problems, the Supaboy S marks a firm improvement over Hyperkin’s previous efforts. Its access to both Super Nintendo and Super Famicom gaming libraries makes it worth tracking down on eBay or Amazon (it is not generally available in stores). It may represent the best chance for retro gaming outside of buying a yellowing console.