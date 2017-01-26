Hands-on Preview: Ghost Recon: Wildlands

There’s a lot of meaty gameplay in Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

There’s a rich campaign, across a vast open world. There’s single-player and co-op modes, a range of skills to level up in, weapons galore to tweak and ogle over – especially if you’re gunsexual like me – and a whole host of recorded dialogue that reveals the backstories and characters of your squadmates. There are innumerable villainous drug-dealers and their associates to kill, kidnap, or interrogate, and a host of ways to get into position to do the aforementioned killing, kidnapping, and interrogating. Wildlands basically mashes together the open gameplay of the Far Cry franchise with the military trappings of Ghost Recon.

And, impressively, it really, really works.

But that’s not what I walked away from a recent hands-on session really impressed by. No, what stuck in my mind was that – for once – it’s really goddamn nice to have a squad that you can actually rely on. A squad that can shoot, take cover, and not just need rescuing all the damn time; that can move through the environment without getting hung up on random vertices and bits of foliage. Even playing in solo campaign mode, Ghost Recon: Wildlands makes you feel like part of an elite team of killers.

It was one particular stretch of the game that really brought this home to me. It wasn’t part of the campaign, or even any of the side-missions. While you’re tasked with taking down a massive drug cartel in a vicious display of American exceptionalism, there are also rebel groups to bring on-side and any number of random convoys to ambush, and weapon stashes to discover. There are also lots of places that are simply over-run by the local narco-terrorists – places that there’s no real incentive to clear out other than the knowledge that you’re shooting down a bunch of basically really unsavory people.

While moving from one mission – where I’d rescued a local rebel leader – to another – I think to capture minor kingpin in the cartel – I and my three lethal squadmates drove past a small village that was full of badguys. Like many Ubi shooters, the minimap clearly shows enemies, and this place was lit up like a Christmas tree. It was also a pretty ideal location for using the scoped long-arm I’d recently picked up.

And I am a sucker for sniping. I’m that guy who camps mercilessly whenever he gets the chance. Sorry.

So this village has this really convenient overlook, complete with a dirt road leading up to its crest, out of sight of the village and its well-armed inhabitants. I’d like to say I was in a rugged off-road vehicle or a stolen sportscar, but really I was in a combi-van that I’d hi-jacked on the highway. I was in a fix and needed wheels, and I really felt sorry for stealing it from some poor Bolivian schmo, but needs must when the devil broom broom and all that. I drove up the road, got out, and my squad followed me up the rise; it was raining, and we were like… well, ghosts.

Tagging your opponents is pretty important. Once tagged, you’ll always be aware of who you’re going after, and what kind of villain they are – sniper, well-armoured heavy, and so on. And knowing the enemy is half way to beating them. You can either scope up with a rifle, scan enemies with a pair of binoculars, or even send up a drone for some remote recon. With foreknowledge of what you’re up against, you can start making plans.

In this case, the plan was pretty simple. Clicking into the very simple command wheel – it lets you rally your people, move them to a location, holds them on a location, or orders them weapons-free – I told my peeps to move downslope, and to set up in the shadow of one of the outlying buildings. I tend not to have a high expectation of squad competence in shooters like this, but impressively my team took the stealthiest route, and, once in position, stayed out of sight. In my roost, I was able to tag the majority of badguys – I thought I tagged them all, but that’s tactical overconfidence for you.

There were a couple of snipers positioned high up, and a whole bunch of standard narcos with rifles and SMGs. The village sloped up from the road, and while I had a good spot, my team would be fighting upslope – not ideal, but they’re meant to be pros, right? So I gave the order – go loud.

As they popped out of cover I took out the first sniper, then the second. Two down in two shots, and they were the first shots of the engagement – and supremely engaging. Wildlands makes ranged combat feel properly… distant. You shoot, there’s a pause as a round goes down-range, dropping with distance, and then the satisfying impact as your target drops. BANG-whizzzz…THUNK. Splash one tango.

While I’m looking down my scope I only have peripheral attention on the rest of the narcos, but – one by one – their little red dots are extinguished. My guys are actually effective; not only have they opened up, but they’re moving through the vill, using cover, taking shots, and dropping targets. Even more impressive, they’re not taking a lot of fire in return. Admittedly, on Normal difficulty Wildlands has a forgiving damage model – you can take a few hits, your screen flashes red, and you’re advised to fall back, at which point your health regenerates. At higher difficulties one shot will put you down, and I think that’s how I’m going to play the game when it releases.

Regardless, as I work on whittling down the enemy, my guys are doing their job. They clear the village; as targets get thinner, I sling my long gun and head down to the join them. By the time I reach them there is no more resistance, and I haven’t had to revive any of them.

There are so many rich and deep systems in Ghost Recon: Wildlands – skills to unlock, allies to ingratiate, enemies to manipulate, a whole raft of gun-porn to unlock and tweak… But, for me, it’s that fact that the game feels like you’re playing with real, skilled people even when you’re playing by yourself. From your squad’s skill at dealing death and moving through the environment, to their by turns grim and playful banter, they’re genuinely useful and fun to hang with. The game really comes alive in a co-op session, when you can split up and use all kinds of different tactics, but the game never feels stripped down in singleplayer mode.

When March 7 rolls around, I am going to be spending a lot of time in the Wildlands.