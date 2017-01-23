15 weird wars we want to see represented in game form

The world has been in a near-constant state of war since time immemorial. As long as there have been social groups there have been struggles over territory, resources, ideology, and myriad other things. Despite this, there are only a handful of wars that serve as tentpoles for gaming, forming the framework of numerous titles. World War II, of course, rules the roost, with hundreds of titles based around its many battles and campaigns, but the American Civil War and Roman conquests also have their fair share of games.

Isn't it time we looked further afield? Sure, shooting Nazis in the face never really gets old, but wouldn't you rather explore a new conflict, a new era, or new world? Don't you want to go to interesting new places, meet interesting new people and shoot them? We certainly do.

The Football War

GENRE: Gritty Speedball reboot

Soccer, or football. Humans like the game of kicking thing run run. Everyone knows football funds FIFA, who are, well, bad people, shall we say. But Futbol has even caused countries to war, still a mere ambition to FIFA.

1969 and Honduras and El Salvador are two neighbouring South American countries. Honduras is bigger and richer than Salvador so lots of people, legally and illegally, were crossing the border for work. The problem? Rich Hondurans didn't like this. American companies that owned land didn't like it. Thousands of Salvadorians were kicked out, stripped of any land they owned. Even marriages between the two nationals was in danger. And people died in the deportations.

End of that year, the two countries met in a World Cup qualifier. El Salvador won the third game in extra time. That day, clearly on a roll, El Salvador claimed Honduras was basically genociding their citizens. Then they blacked out their cities, strapped explosives to the side of passenger planes and bombed the Honduran airport. Then they drove their armies up the main highways.

Honduras attacked back but the Salvadorian armies had come far and fast. It took pressure from other South American states to get them out. But by then, hundreds of thousands were displaced from their homes, and the Salvadorian armies became more politically powerful, setting the scene for a bloody civil war in the 80s.

So not quite caused by football, but it goes to show, anything is worth fighting about to some people.

Mormon War

GENRE: Evangelical fantasy RTS

Ah, Mormons. Now, they're just spotty faced weirdoes called Elder, homophobes and fantasy writers. But in the 1830s, they were kind of badass. So much so there's actually three Mormon Wars. But we're talking about the Missouri Mormon War.

The thing you've got to remember is that the founder of Mormonism, Joseph Smith, was a dodgy chap. (Mormons, if you're offended, take pleasure in knowing I won't get my own planet when I die.) No one liked 'em and when they tried to move into a town called DeWitt, they were resisted. By armed groups of men. There were deaths.

When Smith got involved, he and his Dainite tough guy crew, fought back. And they started evicting people right the hell back. Houses and shops were burned.

More people died.

This came to a head in the Battle of Crooked River. A few hundred men fought; the Mormons eventually won when a 'Captain Fearnaught' led a sword charge. At cowboys.

Sadly, all this did was massively escalate the War and the majority of Mormon leadership was captured and Mormonism was driven out of Missouri.

And, presumably, no one got weird pamphlets for a while.

Muad'Dib's Jihad

GENRE: Futile god simulator

After the Atreides House was given stewardship of the treasured planet Arrakis, they were soon betrayed and all but destroyed. Except for young Paul. Trained by his mother in the ways of the Bene Geserit sisterhood, Paul found and became the messianic leader of the Fremen. The Fremen, fanatical natives of Arrakis, swore to serve Paul as he was the fulfilment of prophecy.

Paul, convinced he could see the future, had a few needs. The first was to strip the Nobles of space of their power. To do this, he remade all religion as worship of him personally. He believed humanity had become stagnant, feeble. The war to destroy all his enemies, on thousands of planets, not only ensured his own apotheosis and Empire, it created conflict and dynamism and woke people up.

The Jihad, waged in his name, was an impossible success. A hundred planets are wiped of all life. Some sixty billion were killed. Opposing religions destroyed. Hundreds more planets crippled.

And, as Muad'Dib learned, a mistake. Soon, his lessons were distorted by priests, his teachings twisted. In the end, the Emperor and God of all human space had failed. His son was left to create the future for humanity.

Regulator-Moderator War

GENRE: Third person Badassery

1830 and between Texas and the Mexican border, there was nothing. Legally speaking. So, naturally, crimes happened regularly because God couldn't see. Cow stealing, called rustling, was a big deal, as were faked land claims and violence. Everyone hated everyone and was looking for a buck.

In 1840, a man was killed and shit started getting real.

In response to the murder, a posse called the Regulators formed, to oppose rustling of their cattle, but also, probably, just to more effectively steal other people's cows. Their targets banded together to moderate their ambitions. These were the Moderators.

Eventually, one of the Regulators shot and killed a man. The only problem was the judge was good mates with the Moderators. So the Regulators came out to intimidate everyone because that's how justice is done, with a dodgy judge and gang violence...

To everyone's total shock, violence kicked off. Men were killed, property burned, and the next three years saw parts of Texas riven by murder, lynching and arson. It was only when fierce and smart Sam Houston, President of Texas (yep, Texas was briefly a country) came to town with five hundred heavily armed men, that the whole thing settled down. Even then it only worked when he gave Texas something bigger to keep them occupied: the Mexican American War.

The War of the Whiskers

GENRE: Political makeover sandbox

Late in the 1140s, the King of France Louis VII, did what all the cool kids were doing - he went to Syria to fight a Crusade. When he came back, he'd had a change in personal style. He'd grown his hair long and had a big beard. A beard responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths.

He was married at the time to Eleanor of Acquitaine. She was a very fancy lady who would go on to have a rather amazing career as pretty much the ruler of England and mother to renowned fighting king, Richard the Lionheart. But when Louis came back like a hippie she said, 'lose the beard or it's welcome to Single City, where you are mayor.' She also had the Pope, who hated hubby, send out sharp letters about how God had firm opinions on men's facial hair fashion...

She also hated him and was related to his political enemies, but the beard was a good excuse.

Then, Eleanor up and got married to powerful Frenchman Duke Henry. Who, because history is weird, ended up as the King of France. Suddenly all about England, Henry begins a series of conflicts with the French that would last over 300 years. All because of a beard. And massive political events. But mainly the beard.

War of Jenkin's Ear

GENRE: Real-time naval dickery

By 1730, England and Spain had been fighting each other for over a century, with occasional breaks for oranges. They were both looking for an excuse to kick off again. In 1731, Spain still had chunks of America as colonies, namely Florida. Tensions between the two countries were high when a British ship was stopped by a Spanish patrol boat. The captain of the Spanish ship accused Captain Jenkins of smuggling. Which, of course, he was. The Spanish tortured a few of the sailors and tied Jenkins to the mast. Then sliced off his ear, suggesting the King of Britain could expect the same if he came to Florida and smuggled.

Jenkins and crew made it back to England and petitioned the King. He showed His Majesty both his scar and his preserved, pickled ear. The whistle blew and war was back on.

First, the English tried to dress up as Spanish and sneak into the town of Antigua in the West Indies. The Spanish noticed them and... no dice! A Captain Vernon captured a silver mining town in Panama. To celebrate, 'Rule Britannia' was played for the first time. Vernon played merry hell all up and down the South American coast and back into the West Indies. When Vernon got sick, they sent out another Captain. After 20 years of the Brits harassing Spanish towns and forts, they were pretty much winning the war.

Ultimately the only reason this war ended 20 years on was that it was costing people money and there were more profitable ones to fight.

War of the Worlds

GENRE: Impossible boss rush

Yet across the gulf of space, minds that are to our minds as ours are to those of the beasts that perish, intellects vast and cool and unsympathetic, regarded this earth with envious eyes, and slowly and surely drew their plans against us.

No one knew what was coming that evening in England of 1894. Yes, weird lights had been spotted on Mars but who could have imagined they were connected to the sudden explosion in Surrey?

Not that human belief or disbelief mattered much to the Martians, who had come to destroy humanity, feed from their bodies, and colonise their world.

The technology of the invaders made resistance laughable. Tripod fighting machines wielding Black Smoke, a chemical attack, and the annihilating Heat Rays saw the British defeated in every single battle. The closest the British came to victory was the pyrrhic victory of the ironclad Thunder Child, which destroyed two tripods but was lost at sea.

It was only through the presence of Earth bacteria that humanity survived. But it was no victory. Britain was ruined, a victim of the only imperialism more ruthless than their own.

The Gothic War

GENRE: Turn-based bad idea

The Emperor Valens had problems. All around the Roman Empire were Barbarian tribes. They hadn't been a problem for centuries but Rome in 370 AD wasn't the monster it was in 50BC. When the Huns attacked, various European Barbarians had to move or die. Among these were the Visigoths.

The Romans and the Visigoths were both Christians, so Emperor Valens decided to help them and let them into the Empire. The only problem was, Valens wanted to let in just a few. The Visigoths, facing pretty severe Hunnery, said 'bugger that' and swarmed the borders. Romans pretty quickly started attacking Visigoths, which proved to be a mistake.

Valens wanted to punish the Goths himself. His nephew, the capable Gratians said, 'wait, we'll do it together. The Goths are hardcore.'

But Valens wanted the glory. 'Don't', said everyone always forever. 'This is dumb.'

And so it was.

At the Battle of Adrianople in Turkey, the Visigoths thrashed the Romans. Not only was this a historical all-time loss for the Romans, it demonstrated Gothic superiority in battle to the world, and Valens was burned to death in the combat!

It also locked in the Fall of the Roman Empire.

Valens = Omnishambles.

The War of Pork and Beans

GENRE: Bearded skirmish

July 4th, 1776. Independence Day, when America becomes the second most annoying pack of patriotic idiots. We're first. That was when America got it's impendence from England and shortly after became Best Friends again. Right? No. First there's be the War of Pork and Beans. More boringly known as the Aroostook War.

By 1783, the American Revolutionary War was officially over. Great Britain was still in Canada, though and the borders were all a bit unclear, and the War of 1812, as well as growing tensions, had shown relations were far from warm.

British Canada thought some of the Northern States were legally theirs. Seasonal workers, mainly lumberjacks, went over the border and back again. Some Arcadians, descendants of the French settlers in Canada, were subsumed by America. Some Americans were caught in Canada. Everyone was grumbling.

All along the border, rumour swirled. The Brits were coming back. The Mohawks and the Arcadians had teamed up. Then local citizens formed militia groups. Huge running fights broke out between lumberjack gangs. Pork and beans was what they ate and that's how the war was remembered.

When it looked like England and America were going to throw down for a third time... negotiators realised something very important. "The whole territory we were wrangling about was worth nothing."

The Sabbat Crusade

GENRE: Grimdark grimdarkness

By 600 M.41 the forces of Chaos have persecuted the Sabbat Worlds; a hundred or so star systems. What was at first considered a fairly routine conflict soon became a hugely dangerous invasion. Under the command of super spacebastard Nadzybar, Chaos took world after world, committing atrocity after blasphemy, sacrificing planets for the amusement of his effed up religion.

The great general Slaydo was made Warmaster and a Crusade to reclaim the systems was launched.

The Sabbat Crusade numbered almost a billion Imperial Guardsmen. Six chapters of the Adeptus Astartes Angels of Death. Millions of the tech-adepts of the Cults Mechanicus and even Titans, the God-Machines. Epic wars raged across the Imperium.

The first stage of the Crusade ended when Slaydo and Nadzybar met on the world of Balhaut in an epic duel. The Chaos Archon would fall but the Warmaster, gutted, survived him by only minutes. Both sides retreated to lick their wounds.

The new Warmaster Macaroth preferred small engagements in multiple theatres and the Crusade fractured into thousands of battlefields. All seemed well for the Imperium until Urlock Gaur, traitor Marine and servant of the Dark Powers wrestled command of Chaos and made a devastating counter-offensive.

170 years on, the Sabbat Crusade still rages. St. Sabbat has reincarnated and treachery abounds.

A Colder War

GENRE: Lovecraftian Mutually Assured destruction

Project: KOSCHEI was, make no mistake, an abomination.

Ever since the world had become aware of the dreadful plateau of Leng in the Antarctic, all nations, even Nazi Germany, had agreed to ignore the supernatural world.

Until now.

American research, especially on the eerie Burgess Shale 'experimental' fossils, had shown that any race that got involved with the supernatural entities were doomed. And so, using the new sciences ancient man had called sorcery, the leaders of that country were prepared to leave Earth entirely by magic gate.

One day, Ronald Reagan famously joked on air that nuclear war had begun. Unfortunately, the Russians didn't know it was a joke. They prepared for war. But Russia wasn't the only opportunist. Saddam Hussein had long wanted to destroy all political opposition to his Baathist party. When he figured out a way to use the Gate of Yog-Sothoth, he easily achieved his wishes.

The only problem: the Gate was a monstrous thing and both Iran and Russia, already itching to fight, reacted in what was maybe the only sane fashion. They both nuked Iraq, but Russia considered this insufficient and fragged the entire Middle East. Which had the side effect of waking up Project Koschei. The Eater of Souls.

Cthulhu.

The Pastry War

GENRE: Apathetic food fight

In 1828, Mexico hadn't been independent from Spain for long. When they decided to kick out all Spanish-born men, things got tense. With this decision, combined with fierce political infighting, was it any wonder Mexico City broke out into riots?

The French Chef, Remontel, lost his pastry shop in the riots. When the Government wouldn't compensate him, Remontel wrote letters to the King of France. (They had a monarchy again after La Revolution.) Nothing happened for a few years until the King was angry at Mexico for not repaying war loans. He called the whole debt in and Mexico said 'sod off.'

Someone remembered the letter the little chef had sent and suddenly, there was an excuse to go to war in a way no one could complain about: protecting a foreign national! 'You have denied our countryman what was his! Now you will pay!'

If that sounds like bollocks, it's because it is. But that was the official reason for the war: To protect pastry interests abroad.

It wasn't a big war. France blockaded some ports, shot some cannons, and got some help from the US. Legendary general Santa Anna came out of retirement, lost his leg and had it buried with honours. And Mexico paid off the debt.

New Crobuzon - Tesh War

GENRE: Bizarro RPG

For decades, New Crobuzon had dominated its region of Bas-Lag, even going so far as to colonise the distant continent of Nova Esperium. The city-state had achieved such ruthless power through a combination of military, technology and sorcerous might. Warships, robots, vicious use of the Elementaari and blood-thaumaturgy had seen dozens of cultures and nations fall into line with New Crobuzon's agenda.

Until the war with Tesh.

The City of Crawling Liquid was, apparently, mostly human. But this did not aid in communications or diplomacy. Tesh had an embassy in the city but it was empty, the ambassador a homeless vagrant.

Tesh and New Crobuzon would go to war over access to the Fire Water Straits. Dreadful thaumaturgical weapons were used. The colourbombs. Toothbombs, Golemetry and the dreadful entities of the Cacotopic Stain were all involved in the conflict. It would only come to an end during a period of civil unrest in the City-State as the mythical Iron Council inspired the working classes, and when the horrifying Urbanomach murder spirit, a living apocalypse, was thwarted in its horrifying assault on New Crobuzon.

The Cod Wars

GENRE: Tactical turn-based fishing

No, not Call of Duty – we’re talking about actual fish, and the three actual conflicts fought over them. So, that’s a pretty amazing thing right there, but the two combatants could not be more mismatched, nor the outcome more unlikely.

The Proto Cod War (hmm, proto-cod – sounds scary) began in 1952. The First Cod War in 1958, the Second in 1972, and Third and so far final in 1975, all fought between the United Kingdom and Iceland. In all that time, the war had only one fatality - Halldór Hallfreðsson, an engineer on Icelandic Coast Guard vessel ICGV Ægir.

The wars were the result of Iceland’s continuing expansion of its fishing grounds into North Atlantic territory claimed by the UK. It was a conflict of chasing ships, of cutting nets, and of generally making life hard for British trawlers. And despite the UK at one time deploying Royal Navy frigates and fighter jets, it was Iceland that came out on top each time. The Third War was won when Iceland threatened to pull out of NATO – given the importance of the NATO base at Keflavík, NATO helped negotiate a very generous settlement in Iceland’s favour.

The lesson learned – NEVER take on the descendants of Vikings in a naval conflict.