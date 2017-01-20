Hands-on Preview: Halo Wars 2

With the cancellation of Scalebound, the Xbox One’s line-up of exclusive titles is looking rather thin on the ground. Fortunately for Microsoft, they have a go-to guy when things get rough: Master Chief.

The original Halo Wars might not be the first game people think of when the green-armoured super-soldier is mentioned, but it does have its own accolades. It’s the best-selling real-time strategy game on console for a start.

Admittedly that's not so impressive when you consider that most console developers avoid the genre like an undetonated grenade.

But after a couple of hours playing Halo Wars 2, I was reminded that this series deserves more praise than it often gets.

This strategy game shows no sign of a console handicap. With a PC release also incoming, Halo Wars 2 is looking capable of competing with the best titles of the genre, although it's probably more suited for RTS rookies than Age of Empire experts, and that's very much the idea.

HALO WARS 2: TREADING THE WAR PATH

I jumped straight into the campaign’s second level, Ascension. I had hoped to start with my own base so I could instantly begin to build up my defences, but Halo Wars isn’t one to offer you security so candidly.

Only a handful of troops and a couple of Warthogs (the armoured vehicle, not the pig) made-up my initial garrison. I had to quickly learn the rock-paper-scissors system to survive. For instance, sending out my on-foot soldiers to tackle an aircraft was as tactically astute as sending a slug to battle a salt shaker. But those salt shakers can’t handle the blast of an anti-aircraft missile from a Wolverine tank.

The importance of my Leader (who was, of course, a Spartan) was also highlighted early on, with abilities such as super-jumping over obstacles and hijacking enemy vehicles proving extremely useful.

I then reached the first location where I set-up base, but I needed supplies before I could build a barracks, garage and airpad to bolster my army. Supplies can be found in many places across the map, but exploring isn’t without its dangers, as I found out when stumbling on the enemy’s headquarters prematurely. A safer alternative is to build Supply Pads that will replenish your resources over time.

But I don’t want to bore you with the nuts and bolts. This game is all about war, and I didn't have to wait long until it kicked off.

HALO WARS 2: CLEVER AI CREATES A CHALLENGE

With my objective to secure three control towers, I set off on my mission.

Taking down the first one was fairly easy, but my success was short lived. Perhaps I was riding on too much confidence, but I charged at the second control tower with everything I had: infantry, Warthogs, air units, the lot. Surely they couldn’t repel my attack, not on ‘normal difficulty’ at least! And they couldn’t. The tower was mine.

But before I could celebrate, I discovered that both my first watch tower and my headquarters were under attack. After suffering many casualties in the previous battle, I had insufficient time to replenish my army. Game over.

The enemy’s smart-thinking counter attack left my buildings in ruin, leaving me bemoaning my lack of a defensive strategy.

But rather than wanting to throw down the controller in frustration, I was itching to restart with the knowledge I had acquired. There's a fine line to tread when creating a challenge. They can be infuriatingly difficult or numbingly boring, but Halo Wars 2 hits that addictive sweetspot.

HALO WARS 2 MULTIPLAYER: BATTLE OF NERVES

Before I could get my revenge on the Banished, we were ushered onto a 3v3 battle on the Ashes map.

Unlike the campaign, I was immediately given a base that I could start expanding. For a good ten minutes, there was no sign of our opponents. Everyone was too busy building up their resources. Developing my HQ was surprisingly fun, despite the lack of action. But when the fighting began, boy did we know it.

I was one of the first to breach the stalemate. I took over one of the small enemy bases that was uncomfortably close to one of my own. But their counter-attack consisted of a massive four-legged vehicle - a Scarab - which tore through my army like an energy sword slicing butter.

Rather than spend his supplies on legions of troops, as I had done, my adversary had invested in his armoury and unlocked more powerful vehicles. But while this robotic monstrosity was certainly powerful, it was galling to realise that my opponent had left himself vulnerable in the early stages of the game, and had I been brave enough to send my troops against him in the opening five minutes he would have been defeated while the scarab was still a twinkle in his eye.

This is a perfect, simple example of Halo Wars 2's tactical tightrope. It’s not just a game of ‘who can build the largest army first’. Instead, it’s about anticipating the enemy’s next move, just like, dare I say it, a game of chess.

The match lasted 57 minutes, but at no point did it feel like a drag. The battle teetered on edge for the majority of that time, but my team became the clear favourite after taking over a strategically positioned enemy base. Few games have given me such pride and satisfaction in victory.

HALO WARS 2: BLITZ MODE IS THE TRUMP CARD

For those of you who don't have the time to invest in an hour-long skirmish, perhaps the new alternative online mode will suit you better.

Blitz is essentially capture the flag, and typically lasts around five minutes. What makes the mode unique in Halo Wars 2 is the adoption of a card system that's in a similar vein to Fifa’s Ultimate Team and The Witcher’s Gwent.

There’s no base building. You instead have access to only the vehicles and infantry that you own in your card collection, and they can only be activated by picking up energy, which is intermittently dropped on various locations of the map. Keeping your troops stationed to defend the bases that you’ve captured means losing out on the energy drops, which in turn prevents you from expanding the size of your army.

Allow your opponent to collect too much energy unopposed, and they’ll charge at you with an army big enough to make Sauron’s jealous.

You can also pick different champions to lead your armies, each with their own skills. Decimus, for example, allows your troops to absorb the enemy’s health, which is wickedly satisfying in play. Picking different leaders can drastically alter your playstyle, keeping the short online matches fresh and replayable.

Blitz is a welcome addition to the Halo Wars 2 lineup. It's not as enjoyable as the large-scale battles from general multplayer, but it's snappy enough to persuade you for 'one more round' when you should really be toddling off to bed.

Not convinced? FInd out for yourself in the Blitz beta, which is starting on 20 January on Xbox One and PC.

HALO WARS 2: THE EARLY VERDICT

For the first few minutes of Halo Wars 2, I felt uncomfortably overwhelmed - even as a veteran of the original game. After the first hour, however, I was hooked. 24 hours later, I find myself facing withdrawal symptoms, desperate to pick up the controller again.

Halo Wars 2 might be one of the Xbox One’s less heralded exclusives, but on this evidence it's also one of the best, with a new mode that could pull in the kind of gamer who usually wouldn't touch a strategy game with an energy sword. We'll know for sure when we test the final game closer to launch.