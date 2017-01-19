Smart home brewing: Meet the PicoBrew and Brewie

Home brewing is hard work. While it eventually pays off in the form of a steady stream of cheap beer and the satisfaction you made it yourself, it takes both time and effort.

As ever, startups have an answer. Seattle’s PicoBrew and Hungary’s Brewie both showed off automated home-brew machines at the IFA tech show in Berlin, serving up samples of hoppy goodness to attendees.

PicoBrew released its Zymatic automated brew machine for professionals last year, and followed up this year with the Pico for amateurs. It’s easy to use and has drawn comparisons to Keurig coffee pods: order your beer of choice for about $50, slide the “PicoPak” holding the ingredients into the machine, attach the water supply and let it brew for a few hours. Once it’s done, set the mixture aside for up to two weeks, and voilà! Fresh beer.

However, personalisation is limited. You can choose a ready-made recipe from expert brewers such as Rogue Ales and Amendment Brewery, create a custom “FreeStyle” PicoPak, or you can dial up or down the bitterness or ABV – but that’s it.

Brewie’s B20 may take more effort to use but it offers greater flexibility, letting you create your own recipes using store-bought ingredients while managing the brewing process over an app. Or you can keep it simple and buy a ready-made pack from a brewery for $15 to $30, which includes a RFID tag to scan to get the settings just right.

Both setups will hit your bank account far harder than a session down the pub: the Brewie costs US$1,849, while the Pico is US$799; both are pre-order discount prices for delivery later this year. Add to this the cost of ingredients; the PicoPaks make five litres of beer for $50.

Paul Holden-Ridgway is the head brewer at North Yorkshire-based BAD Co, and while he approves of fresh ale, he argues that neither kit is the cheapest way to make beer. “The cost of these smart home brewing tools is high in comparison to traditional equipment, which – at around $200 for a 25-litre cool box, 25-litre food-grade plastic bucket and ingredients – is a fraction of the price and can produce very good beer,” he said.“Both are great options, but which you go for will depends on how much the user wants to learn about the brewing process itself. Smart home brewing tools aren’t educational and don’t require any real skill or pre-existing knowledge.”

PicoBrew suggested the benefits of smart home brewing is freshness and variety versus your local supermarket, but many shops now sell craft beer.

According to Holden-Ridgway, the need for freshness depends on the type of beer. “Usually, for highly-hopped beers, the fresher they are the better; for very strong beers, ageing is a must and therefore bottles are probably a better option if you’re going on taste alone.”

So are they worth the investment? “They give you great beer and could be a good option for someone who is short of time and wants a convenient way to make their own beer,” he said.