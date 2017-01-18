Deep in the trenches at Formosa LAN

The Formosa LAN centre was a hive of villainy and headshots. Located on Brisbane’s south side, in one the city’s more ethnically diverse neighbourhoods, it was part of a shopping strip that did a passable impression of downtown Taipei.

In a world of white picket fences and boring neighbourhoods that turned the lights out at 9pm, this neon-lit outpost provided an escape from the mundane. A place where you could drink $5 bottles of Passion Pop and watch the world through a cloud of smoke, while perched outside the all-night pool hall.

And if there was nothing else going on you could always head up to Formosa LAN, pay your money, and have access to virtually any game under the sun (copyright laws be damned).

The first time I was introduced to the place, it was late at night, midweek, and we were all a little worse for wear after a trip to the bottle shop, and a little Harold and Kumar. As I slumped down in my chair, someone in our group suggested Counter-Strike,* a game I wasn’t familiar with, but which everyone else in the room seemed to be playing.

What happened next is a bit of a blur, but I remember the game starting, I remember the gun in my hand, and I remember seeing people in front of me. Panicked, I sprayed them with bullets. They died. Then I died…

This continued for several hours, or maybe it was just a couple of minutes. But every time it happened I would hear outraged yelling from the far corner of the room, in a language I didn’t really understand.

Eventually, a friend spun their chair in my direction and demanded to know what I was doing. I said something like, “I literally have no idea,” and as the new map sprang to life I started shooting at whoever crossed my line of sight.

It was at this point that someone kicked over a chair in far the corner of the room, flung a keyboard, and started yelling in a very animated manner.

A friend grabbed me by the collar, said, “We have to go!” and bundled me out the door, around the corner, and down the street. When we stopped running I turned and asked what the hell was going on.

That’s when he pointed out that I’d been inadvertently shooting members of my own team the whole time, and half the LAN was about to kick my arse.

War is hell. But it helps if you know who your enemy is.

*I’m assuming it was Counter-Strike, or whatever squad-based shooter was big around the turn of the millennium. It’s all a little hazy.