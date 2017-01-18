Futures: Trading cubicles for VR - the future of the office

Temperature bubbles that follow you from meeting to meeting, wireless docking for easy hot-desking, smart conference rooms that know who to dial in – such offices of the future may sound a tad more appealing than the current trend for open-plan designs with no privacy or personalisation.

For a glimpse of the future, look to the tech giants and startups: they’ve led the field when it comes to fun yet functional office space. Google’s Zurich office has a slide and massage room; Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters includes a vending machine with free tech parts; and Apple is famously building a huge spaceship campus in its hometown of Cupertino. Even young startups have foosball tables and beer fridges to encourage staff to work for them.

As much fun as slides can be, most of us office drudges would settle for workspaces that don’t feel decades behind the rest of our lives. If any available technology lets us get the job done, rather than getting in the way, all the better.

“While most employees are happy in their jobs, the technology capabilities of the workplace itself are becoming increasingly important to job satisfaction and personal happiness,” noted Neil Marshall, client solutions director for Dell.

Virtual colleagues

According to Dell research, six in ten office workers around the world want AI – think chatbots – to work alongside them, because “they feel they could make their jobs easier”. A similar number believe augmented reality and virtual reality would be useful for training and problem-solving.

“For example, engineers will be able to leverage high-powered VR environments to design and interact with their work in a 3D workspace, and colleagues will be able to leverage VR and AR for training and meetings,” Marshall predicted, suggesting engineers would have full VR “caves” to explore their designs, while office workers would talk to overseas colleagues as though they’re across the desk via AR goggles.

“It sounds like science fiction, but it’s closer than you think,” he said, rattling off a string of VR partners including FedEx, Ford and Boeing. “From data analysis to training, VR has huge possibilities in the workplace.”

Internet of (office) things

Cheaper, ubiquitous sensors will make it easier to monitor the office environment, and make it more comfortable (see “A desk that works for you”, opposite). “Technologies such as environmental sensors can help monitor and control lighting, heat, air conditioning, and other ambient controls based on presence or even the number of people in a given space,” predicted Alex Cho, vice president and general manager of commercial PCs at HP.

Displays, too, will move from your desktop to everywhere. “As devices become smaller, the need for a screen will still exist,” added Cho. “Walls, windows, and desktops could turn into instant, interactive displays for work.” Just be sure not to accidentally put up Candy Crush on your office’s windows when you’re having a bit of a break.

Seamless working

Building smarter offices is not all about future tech, but how existing systems are pulled together into “seamless computing”, said Dell’s Marshall. “Access to information will become ubiquitous, removing the concerns about how and where to access Wi-Fi and what data is stored locally and what is stored in the cloud,” he predicted. “Networking is just one part of resolving the office tangle. We’ll see a host of new wireless technologies become commonplace – such as wireless charging, displays and I/O.”

Cho agreed, predicting a rise in flexible workspaces, already popularised by tech giants and startups. “Devices will become more seamless and contextual,” he added. “Users will be able to move from space to space, from one device to another – such as smartphone to notebook to tablet – fluidly, regardless of the operating system.”

He particularly hopes this happens with conferencing technologies. “When I walk into a meeting room, I want my PC to automatically recognise where I am and connect to available devices in the room for a presentation as well as connecting remote participants,” he said, noting that HP’s internal research shows that on average it takes 12 minutes to start a meeting. “Also, I’d like to automatically digitise any content that I may be writing on the whiteboard and email [it] to all meeting participants as part of the meeting notes.”

Do we even need offices?

Those meetings may become less frequent – a future many of us would welcome. Marshall said that the Dell report predicted that 60% of younger workers believe that communications technologies will make face-to-face meetings rare. That said, such a prediction has often been made of videoconferencing, yet in-person meetings persist.

“There are many different types of workers and creating a future-ready workplace is about optimising all of their experiences,” Marshall said. “A future-ready workplace has to appeal to those who need specialised tools and those who enjoy working from their own desk, too.”

Cho added that while mobile working “is the norm and will only continue to grow” – with HP’s own research suggesting that 60% of office workers work in more than one location – he doesn’t “think we’ll see the office going away anytime in the future”. It may be mobile, virtual or filled with artificial intelligence, and even feature a slide or two, but the office will always remain as somewhere we go to do our work.