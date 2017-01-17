Hyper Hall of Fame: The 3DO console

“If you think you’ve seen graphics,” said Time magazine in 1993, “wait ’til you check out the jaw-dropping visuals offered by this interactive system.”

The 3DO was the first mass-selling, CD-playing, 32-bit, fifth-gen console. It had an odd business model: the company behind the platform, 3DO Interactive, only licenced it, meaning consoles could be made by anyone; there were 3DOs by Panasonic, Sanyo, Creative and LG.

Games were well-made, funded by film studios and fairly cheap, thanks to low licensing fees, but this approach was the 3DO’s undoing: Panasonic only made money by charging through the nose for a machine.

When Sony’s PlayStation arrived for nearly half the price, the 3DO was priced out of the market.