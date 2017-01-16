Investigator: Dealing with a dodgy computer

One of our readers, Kelvin, recently purchased Dell XPS13 notebook directly from Dell via their website. Although it was delivered promptly, it took him a few weeks to unbox the machine and start using it due to other commitments.

But on that first start up it was apparent to him that the system was very slow.

Kelvin says “There was a wait time between the Dell splash-screen and the Windows login screen. Less frequently a long wait after the login screen before the operating desktop came up. Periods of time after the splash screen were from 10 secs to 4 mins. Delays getting to the desktop usually resulted in my powering down the computer”.

This lead Kelvin to contacting Dell support for some action. Thankfully, Kelvin was both patient and persistent.

“Since then there have been 17 attempts, marked by emails and involving numerous long phone calls where windows resets and driver upgrades were carried out, the motherboard was replaced along with the fan”.

This process started with the purchase in early June and took until early October.

Despite these call, emails and repairs, the computer was still not working to Kelvin’s satisfaction.

By early October, Dell Support called Kelvin recommending that the motherboard should be replaced again along with the SSD.

Kelvin was sceptical that this would solve the problem but, after consulting with a trusted friend, he acquiesced to Dell’s recommendations.

“The support person at Dell would not guarantee that the computer might be replaced if these repairs were not successful,” says Kelvin.

The next contact came from Dell Singapore advising that stock of the required parts was not available. But, the next day Kelvin received a call from a repairman, with the parts, wanting to come to change out the parts.

“The start-up is now very fast. Not iPad fast but at five secs or thereabouts it’s fast enough to get me thinking that maybe we have nailed the problem. I will continue to work with the computer with plenty of stops and reboots for a week before deciding if it is truly fixed or not. If this fixes the problem, I will be pleasantly surprised and happy to continue with the computer. If not I will be ropeable”.

There are some important lessons here.

Kelvin took a few weeks from when he received his new computer until he started actually using it. It’s a good idea to open the box and give new devices a test run quickly, just to make sure everything is in the box and that it’s working as expected. Some companies will allow ‘no questions asked” returns or refunds within a short time of purchase.

Keeping good records of all support contacts, promises made and what actions are being proposed is important. The support staff on the other end of the phone and email might have access to all the information in a system but if you can quickly summarise the situation, you can save yourself a bit of time on each call.

Persistence is crucial. Kelvin had over 20 separate communications with Dell. It would be easy to get discouraged and give up, accepting that booting up is destined to be a slow process, but by sticking to your guns it is possible to get a satisfactory result.

One of the potential remedies Kelvin could have sought was a replacement. Given the nature of the issues and the solutions being proposed, it may have seemed likely that a replacement would have been a reasonable solution. Under consumer law, there are circumstances where Kelvin would have been entitled to a replacement and Dell could also have chosen to replace the machine. But those situations did not eventuate.