Hands-on Preview: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

I had a chance to go hands-on with Breath of the Wild in Nintendo's impressive Zelda mega-booth at E3, and I took on two separate chunks of the game totalling about 40 minutes' worth.

The first was pretty freeform: any story or missions formalities were out the window as Nintendo wanted me simply to learn the ropes and get a hang of the controls. With the second demo, I then had objectives to complete, a new character to chat with (a paragliding grandpa - fantastic), and a bit of tantalising story dangling over my head.

What struck me first about Breath of the Wild was, unsurprisingly, how gobsmackingly gorgeous the game is. It's a Hayao Miyazaki homage – particularly Princess Mononoke – if you ever saw one, particularly in its expressions of nature, animals and plantlife alike.

It's seriously stunning, and thankfully, it seems to run pretty smoothly on the Wii U. That said, it looks a little crispy up close: the jagged edges on the swaying blades of grass, for example, look a bit rough.

That said, the game still looks darn good, but I can't help but think the NX is going to make the difference here. Smoothed out and running at a higher resolution, you probably won't find a prettier game on the market next year.

And honestly, that's a tiny, tiny nitpick against the Wii U version, which really is very beautiful overall. The art direction makes a big difference here, especially with the callbacks to the classic artwork seen in the manuals of the original Legend of Zelda.

Between that and the Japanese logo, there's a very conscious decision to recall the 1986 debut, and that is incredibly smart. Also, it tugs the nostalgia strings like crazy.