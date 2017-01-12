Sun Tzu and The Art of... Wargaming

Strategy is a prominent part of our gaming lives. Whether violent, jovial or downright silly, most games we play require some form of planning. With so many games dropping in today’s climate, sometimes it’s hard to stay on top of all the different ways to win. Luckily the old masters have our backs, and Chinese war genius Sun Tzu opted to share his pearls of wisdom rather than shout hurtful abuse down the mic. The thirteen chapters of The Art of War aim to help you better understand yourself and your enemy, but in order to implement each step you need to have a clear understanding of where they apply. To help, we’ve paired each chapter with an appropriate game — but don’t get ahead of yourself — Master Sun would still have kicked your butt in all of these.

MAKING OF PLANS: Fire Emblem Awakening

Master Sun said: Victory belongs to the side that scores most in the temple calculations before battle.

Throughout The Art of War, Sun Tzu constantly refers to the importance of preparation. To him, battles were won not on the battlefield but decided beforehand with well-laid plans. By placing us in the shoes of The Shepherds’ genius tactician, Fire Emblem Awakening sees characters relying on us to govern their every move, be it in training, combat and also, uh, their romantic encounters. The gravity of this responsibility comes from the game’s permadeath mechanic, where a warrior who dies is gone for good. To avoid walking around like a pitiful sack of guilt, players must plan ahead before entering the battlefield. Which units will best navigate the terrain? What weapons do the enemies have? Is it safer to split up or stay together? All these questions need to be addressed before initiating an encounter, which can be time-consuming but oh so worth it. Recklessness will only lead to great loss… and, yeah, a bad case of the guilts.

STRATEGIC OFFENSIVE: >> Pokémon

Master Sun said: The highest form of warfare is to attack strategy itself.

It may not be the first game that ‘war’ brings to mind, but battle governs a pocket monster’s life far more than most will admit. Trainers call the strategic shots, which can be as simple as ‘water beats fire’ and ‘fire beats grass’, but the more intense battles usually require a bit more brain power. Sometimes a critter trained against their weakness can actually be the best way to go, lulling an enemy into a false sense of security. Whatever the play, it all comes down to strategy. Know your enemy’s plan before they know yours. When a trainer is stacking stat boosts, laying down Haze can undo their hard work. Yet if your opponent has already accounted for this, make sure to have a similar move like Roar ready, sending that Pokémon back to their uncomfortable circular home before they can land a killing blow. By keeping one step ahead of the enemy, you echo Master Sun when he states, “Know the enemy, know yourself, and victory is never in doubt.”

WAGING OF WAR: >> Eve Online

Master Sun said: In war, victory should be swift.

EVE Online may not focus around combat, but it certainly isn’t devoid of it, either. The statistics-based world is governed by fragile alliances and a shifting economy (think Game of Thrones in space) in which both political and physical confrontations are bound to break out. It’s this slow build that makes war and combat so damn dangerous, which is why it’s important to be aware of the expenses involved. Master Sun sees war as a battle of time versus money, where the longer a war rages, the higher toll it takes on its people and their finances. In EVE, some fleets take actual years to build and, once a conflict breaks, drawing things out can put a strain on valuable resources. Elongated affairs also run the risk of fatiguing allies, causing them to question their allegiances and a) cutting and running, or b) switching sides. Waging war is always risky, but minimising this risk by being aware of the cost is a sure way to have an advantage over your enemy.

FORMS AND DISPOSITIONS: >> Gears of War 3

Master Sun said: Invulnerability rests with self; vulnerability, with the enemy.

Gears of War is most famous for its brainless bros sticking chainsaws into aliens, shouting something along the lines of, “NOTHIN’ BUT BITS!” But what it lacks in depth, it more than makes up for in fun, especially in Horde Mode. This plays out like violent tower defence, where waves of enemies break themselves against fortifications that you and three other meat-heads have upgraded; all while getting chainsawed in the guts to the shouts of, “NOTHIN’ BUT BITS!” Fortifications become essential as the difficulty rises, yet amount to nothing if you and your pals aren’t working like a well-oiled machine. While Master Sun gives merit to the old saying, “The best defence is a good offence”, for taking away an enemy’s ability to attack is always fortuitous, being impregnable before pushing forward is of the utmost importance. Sure, running out and destroying baddies is always a hoot, but with nothing to fall back on, you’re gonna end up, “NOTHIN’ BUT—” yeah, you get it.

POTENTIAL ENERGY: >> CoD: Black Ops II

Master Sun said: The warrior skilled at stirring the enemy provides a visible form, and the enemy is sure to come.

Everyone has rage-quit at some point. Whether a section of a game is too hard or an enemy is giving you the shits, sometimes throwing your controller across the room simply can’t be helped. To Master Sun, this all comes down to mental warfare. Wearing your opponent down mentally affects their physical performance. If you’re a CoD player, the most infuriating moments have most likely come from either abuse or campers, those sneaky arsehats who plant themselves around corners to catch you off guard. The most effective campers have a method, moving around so they’re never waiting in the same place twice, baiting a stubborn enemy into their trap over and over again. Master Sun identifies this as potential energy: an ember just waiting to be sparked into a flame. Sure, it can be cheap, but if Sun-Tzu himself dropped into Black Ops II, you can bet he would be pwning N00BS from the safety of their blind spot.

EMPTY AND FULL: >> StarCraft II

Master Sun said: War has no constant dynamic; water has no constant form.

War is ever-changing, and tactics used in one situation might be completely useless in another. With pros training around the clock (thanks to the incentive of cash monies), StarCraft II couldn’t be more indicative of this. While it’s important to prepare and have a plan, it’s also important to know your enemy, read their weaknesses and act accordingly. At risk of sounding like a self-help book, you are a unique individual, you are special (maybe), but so is your adversary. You may be trying to outsmart your enemy, but they are also trying to outsmart you. Master Sun speaks in opposites here: exhaust a fresh enemy, starve a well-fed enemy, and unsettle a settled enemy. Your opponent may not always stick to their plan, so prepare to alter yours. Whether this be Zerg rushing an opponent in early moments or dropping some surprise Terran nukes in the later stages, keep it fresh. Being a malleable player and exploiting your enemy’s missteps are a must for any diehard strategist.

THE FRAY: >> The Last of Us

Master Sun said: The difficulty of the fray lies in making the crooked straight.

With direct conflict comes danger, and losing an individual conflict in The Last of Us Online sees you facing one of the messiest, most brutal endings going around. To survive, you need to tread quietly and stay with your crew. Know when to fight and when not to, when to stay and to run. The biggest mistake people make is getting greedy, downing an enemy with a few shots and then rushing over to perform a brutal execution. The smart player is callous. They use a downed enemy as bait to draw opponents, picking off anyone stupid enough to leave cover. The same can be said for their own teammates. If they go down, the callous player waits to take out that overeager executioner, only reviving a friend once they are unquestionably in the clear. The Fray is chaotic, but the smart player controls that chaos. By creating opportunity out of misfortune, a clever player makes the crooked straight.

THE NINE CHANGES: >> Civilization V

Master Sun said: The wise leader in his deliberations always blends consideration of gain and harm.

The best leader is a balanced leader, one who is not drawn too heavily to a particular cause or emotion. By doing so, a leader leaves themselves open to opportunities. In Civilization V this can be hard, as leaders are generally paired with a particular play style. Gandhi is great for someone attempting a cultural victory, for example, but is vulnerable early on to aggressive expansionists. Attempting to avoid war may be noble, but it can also end in disaster. At the same time, it can be just as damaging to instigate war when doing so will irritate other nations. As Master Sun says, “There are roads not to take, there are armies not to attack, there are terrains not to contest, there are orders not to obey.” It’s always a case of harm versus gain, and while most decisions will have a fair share of both, observing the changes and acting accordingly will keep you working towards the latter and not the former.

ON THE MARCH: >> Left 4 Dead 2

Master Sun said: Rashly underestimate your enemy, and you will surely be taken captive.

When on the march it is important to be able to read the signs of battle. If an enemy catches you off guard, you are already at a disadvantage. In Left 4 Dead 2, one needs to utilise all their available senses, as watching and listening for conflict is crucial. Special infected are heralded by a unique chime, and pairing that chime with the right gross ghouly will put you at an advantage. Being prepared for a Smoker’s stank-as-hell tongue to shoot out or a twisted little Jockey to try and joy-ride your face will allow you to shut down the threat before it gets out of hand. It also saves time, ammo and first aid kits. These are things that can’t necessarily be planned ahead, as the random spawn structure means no play-through is quite the same, but they can be controlled if you read the signs correctly. On the march you need to adapt to your enemy’s movements or die.

FORMS OF TERRAIN: >> Armello

Master Sun said: The form of the terrain is the soldier’s best ally.

It doesn’t take an ancient master to realise that different terrain affects the way you fight, but it does take a smart player to utilise that terrain correctly. In Armello, the world is broken into hexagonal shapes, each containing a different type of land. At first, areas like the forest may seem harmless, but at night these mask characters from their opponents, allowing for a big old sneak attack. Swamps, on the other hand, are perilous from the start, sucking one health from any player who attempts to cross, but the skilled player knows how to take advantage of this. Most players will go around swamps, taking a longer route in order to retain their precious health. By hiding in a forest, a player can ambush this cautious wanderer, taking the majority of their health and force them back onto the perilous land to finish them off. The land can be your ally or your enemy; it’s all about how you use it.

THE NINE KINDS OF GROUNDS: >> Worms Armageddon

Master Sun said: Strong and weak, both can serve, thanks to the principle of ground.

Understanding different types of terrain is essential, but reading your enemy’s moves on each is just as important. Worms Armageddon pits players in some crazy settings: from a used car lot to outer space — yet each terrain holds strategic positions. You may start scattered, but quickly finding a good spot, and exploiting an enemy’s poor positioning, is the key to battle. An enemy on a precarious edge or with their back to the water is never far away from the shrill, mousy scream of death. A worm who’s blocked up in a cave might seem useless, but as soon as they start calling in airstrikes can become a major threat. Being dug in gives them plenty of time to see you coming so throwing their expectations is crucial. Use one worm as bait, and Ninja Rope another to a better position. Most importantly, never write off a soldier, as even the weakest slithery warrior can be effective, especially considering their explosive little deaths.

ATTACK BY FIRE: >> Far Cry 2

Master Sun said: When starting a fire, be upwind; never attack from downwind.

Not many games can boast a fire mechanic as strong as the one seen in Far Cry 2. Instead of being purely visual, fire moves with the wind, eating up anything flammable in its path. When attacking camps, it can be your best friend — and it can also be used to distract or distance yourself from enemies who will keep their distance or shy away entirely. But death by fire is just one element of what Master Sun is really trying to say with this chapter. When scouting a camp it’s important to see what’s available to you before rushing in. What structures are in place? Are weapon crates or explosives in helpful spots? Can you lure an enemy closer to a vehicle? The main focus here is how to maximise the use of your environment. It’s something the Far Cry series has always done well and continues to do so, for your surroundings are a weapon just waiting to be used.

ESPIONAGE: >> Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Master Sun said: Spies are a key element in warfare. On them depends an army’s every move.

Metal Gear may go about things in a crazy way, like ballooning objects (including, crates, sheep and downed enemies) out of combat to add to your own supplies, but one of its stronger military roots lies in its use of spies. According to Master Sun, there are five different kinds of spies: Local, Internal, Double, Dead, and Live — each of these playing a part in Snake’s latest mission (even if most of their work happens off screen). When enemies are taken, they can be converted into intel units of varying skill. These units allow Snake access to crucial information, such as the location of enemy routes or certain encampments, giving dem Diamond Dogs a significant planning advantage. Master Sun stresses that a general who utilises all types of spies correctly has the ultimate upper hand, and in the Phantom Pain, this can often spell the difference between a smooth S rank and a not-so-smooth chicken hat.