Hands-on Preview: Motiv Ring wearable ain't for your wrist

Wearables are great, but the vast majority of them come in the form of a watch. Those that don't, like fitness trackers you clip to your clothing, are easy to lose, and don't do things like heart-rate tracking.

San Francisco-based startup Motiv thinks it has the answer in the form of a wearable that you place on your finger. The Motiv Ring, which will launch later this year in the US for US$199, monitors your heart rate, your sleep duration, the number of steps you take, and more.

We took a couple of Motiv Rings around the show floor at CES to try them out first-hand, as well as see how the app works to monitor your activity.

There’s lots to like about the device, from its 3-5 day battery, to the neat charger that fits on your keyring, to the fact that it focuses on raising your heart-rate rather than concentrating on step counts. Smart rings are a new category, so we’ll definitely need more time with this product before being able to give it a recommendation, but these are our first hands-on impressions.